It might be the worst day of your life.
EMTs arrive at your house on a medical call. Firefighters rush into your house to put out a fire in your kitchen. A police officer knocks on the front door to handle a crime or a dispute. In those panic situations, you may not really know much about the first responders on your doorstep.
For years, the National Night Out campaign has given Kingsport residents young and old the chance to meet and greet their local police officers, firefighters and medical technicians. This year’s National Night Out in Kingsport will be held on Thursday at the Douglass ball field at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center in Riverview. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained.
“We need to continue spotlighting the partnerships between first responders and citizens,” says event co-organizer Johnnie Mae Swagerty. “We want to show our appreciation to them by honoring them for the stressful jobs that they do.”
What is National Night Out?
According to the event’s website, National Night Out grew from an organization called the National Association of Town Watch in the suburbs of Philadelphia back in the ’70s. As it spread to other cities across the country, it evolved into the National Night Out campaign.
Kingsport joined the effort more than 20 years ago, allowing local first responders to foster relationships with citizens, and for those citizens to acknowledge the first responders for helping them out.
“National Night Out is a great avenue to ensure good, healthy relationships with our citizens, with hopefully new relationships to grow in the community,” says Kingsport Deputy Police Chief Dale Phipps. “The ability for residents to just talk and interact with police officers often in a peaceful environment is important, and in today’s climate, we want to continue sending that message of unity.”
National Night Out has always been an important project for the New Vision Youth organization in Kingsport, one of several civic projects the group helps to put together every year. “Sometimes we don’t get to say ‘thank you’ to the first responders after they leave your home, but National Night Out lets us do that in a big way,” says Swagerty, also the director of New Vision.
This year’s program includes speeches, awards, giveaways with one special giveaway and recognitions with one special recognition. “It promises to be a great event,” she said.
Every night could be considered a “National Night Out” for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said it’s part of a community- policing outreach that emphasizes a level of trust between deputies and citizens.
“Along with our other community programs like Toys from Cops, back-to-school bashes and Trunk or Treat (canceled this fall because of COVID-19), National Night Out goes hand-in-hand with our Neighborhood Watch program,” Cassidy said. “Our citizens get the chance to have one-on-one relationships with the public servants who patrol the streets and respond to their doorsteps to help with problems. That interaction is part of our jobs. We embrace it and look forward to it every year.”
“Some of the best arrests I made back when I was on patrol were tips coming in from the community in non-emergency situations,” Cassidy said. “Our law enforcement jobs are much easier when residents feel they can trust us. That’s the basis of community policing … just talking together as good friends would.”
Although National Night Out originally honored just law enforcement officers, many communities like Kingsport expanded it to include firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Kingsport Deputy Fire Chief Terry Arnold is hoping folks who come to the event bring their kids to tour the fire engine on display and see the turnout gear that firefighters wear.
“Most of the time when firefighters come to your house, it’s panic time ... red lights and blue lights,” said Arnold, “and then these firefighters dressed up in turnout gear appear on your front porch. Think of what that’s like for children. It’s very stressful for little ones to try and comprehend people they’ve never met before, dressed up in strange shapes and bringing with them loud noises. By meeting the children in a calm, fun atmosphere, the kids can reach out and touch the fire engine, they can try on the turnout gear, they can ask questions. They find out that firefighters are people just like them. They can get used to the equipment and the people who come to help them in an emergency.”
“National Night Out puts a person behind all that firefighting gear and equipment,” echoed Fire Department Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey. “What little child hasn’t gotten a toy fire truck under the Christmas tree, or as a birthday gift? There’s nothing like seeing the face of a child as they find out how the equipment works in real time and how the fire engine and the gear help save lives.”
National Night Out in Kingsport is a coordinated effort among many city administrators. Kristie Leonard is in charge of logistics and planning for events like this in the city. She counts National Night Out as being one of her favorite yearly programs to help coordinate.
“In my opinion, we have the best police department, the best sheriff’s department, the best fire department and the best EMT’s around,” she said. “Kingsport should be proud of them. I get to see them behind the scenes helping to coordinate events. You’ll never find anybody that works harder to help make an event run smoothly, even when it’s an event that’s honoring them. They are our silent heroes.”
Citizens in Kingsport and around the Tri-Cities area are asked to leave their porch lights burning and turn them off exactly at 9:11 p.m. Thursday night to honor the first responders who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in New York City 19 years ago.
Again, the program for Kingsport’s National Night Out 2020 is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Douglass ball field at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Masks and social distancing are required. In case of rain, the program will move inside the nearby community center gym.
“With the persistent threat of COVID-19, these first responders might be the first people knocking on your door in an emergency,” says Swagerty. “This event is the perfect way to say ‘we appreciate you and the job you do’ all year long.”
Corporate sponsors for National Night Out 2020 are New York Life Insurance, Starbucks, AT&T and Target Stores. Community sponsors in Kingsport are the New Vision Youth Group, South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Children of the Community neighborhood group and Kingsport Parks and Recreation.
For more information, call Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.