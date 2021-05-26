NASDAQ recognized Ballad Health on Tuesday on their Times Square marquee.
The display and message came as a surprise to Ballad Chairman and CEO Alan Levine.
“We didn't know about this until NASDAQ sent it to us,” Levine said.
“I really don't know why or how they chose to recognize Ballad, but we are certainly grateful. Several times over the past year, Ballad Health has been highlighted for our response by several national news outlets. So, I think a lot of folks may have been watching us.”
NASDAQ is the second-ranked stock exchange behind the New York Stock Exchange.