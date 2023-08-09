Having reached maturity north of the Mason-Dixon Line, my definition of biscuits meant some kind of dough-y goo that exploded the seams off its container when you hit it on your kitchen counter.
After being married to the dining partner, my knowledge of the word “Biscuit” — note use of capital “B” here — has changed remarkably. I have become something of a Biscuit aficionado. My Biscuit is not “exploded” but hand-made with flour, buttermilk, effort and an old tuna can.
The can is used to cut and shape the resultant dough into that masterpiece of Southern culinary creation, the “Cathead” Biscuit.
The Southern Biscuit gained national recognition through a restaurant chain that offered “chicken & biscuits” as its main menu items. The chain is still popular throughout the Tri-Cities.
Then, unthinkably, my local outlet for “chicken & biscuits” vanished one day like a fistful of steam, and hey presto, no more daily Biscuit for me.
In desperation, I briefly thought of coaxing my dining partner into daily Biscuit production, learning you don’t force an artist to crank out masterpieces on an assembly line.
Not and stay married to said artist who is your only ticket to Biscuit heaven.
Some weeks passed, and changes began to the same building that once served up “chicken & biscuits.” A question to a colleague informed me that the new-build was the work of Breelyn and Alex Bomba, the team behind Jonesborough’s Main Street Catering operation.
Then one day the building’s former drive-thru lane had a menu posted that gave the business’s new name — “Biscuit Doodle.”
First impressions
Biscuit Doodle can be found immediately adjoining the University Plaza Shopping Center on West State of Franklin Road in Johnson City. There is parking available all around with entrances on the east and west sides of the building.
As stated earlier, there is a drive-thru installed for you “grab ’n’ go” types.
Once through the front door you are in the glassed-in dining area bordered by the cashier and carry-out counter fronting a busy kitchen and preparation area. Restrooms are found at the rear of the dining area, down a short hallway on your right. The dining area is glassed in with very sturdy tables and chairs.
Selections
When my dining partner and I stopped by about 1 p.m. on a Thursday, we found Biscuit Doodle jumping like a geyser from a busy lunch rush. Four tables were in need of clearing, including ours. This didn’t faze my dining partner any, who promptly conveyed trash to the bin and everything else to the bussing station. Asking for a damp cloth, my partner then wiped down what was now our table and chairs, before returning the cloth to a bemused server.
While this was being seen to, I ordered our meals. As a purist, my dining partner chose the biscuits and gravy ($6.95) while my order was for a Biscuit Doodle “Kitchen Sink” biscuit ($9.95).
As we waited for our orders to arrive, my dining partner and I inspected the contents of the Biscuit Doodle menu. We learned that Biscuit Doodle also served beer and cocktails.
Wow. Biscuits and gravy served with a mimosa. This really is the 21st century.
How it tastes
Our orders arrived inside of 20 minutes. My dining partner’s biscuits and gravy was two buttermilk biscuits split open and covered with some decently tasty sausage gravy. Though the biscuit was not of the traditional “cathead” construction, it was nevertheless quite good, especially when my dining partner had applied some extra ground pepper to the sausage gravy.
My Kitchen Sink biscuit was a different story. While my dining partner’s biscuits and gravy were served on a plate, my Kitchen Sink biscuit arrived tableside in a plastic basket better served cradling a burger and fries.
Now, I realize that Biscuit Doodle is still very much a “work in progress.” However, my Kitchen Sink’s buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken patty, crisp bacon, scrambled egg and ground sausage crumbles needed something much more substantial as their serving plate.
Aside from that, Biscuit Doodle’s version of a Kitchen Sink biscuit was not to be ”found wanting” by this Biscuit aficionado.
The bottom line
Biscuit Doodle’s menu and cuisine is a good fit for Johnson City.
Having East Tennessee State University bordering its location to the east and the Med-Tech Corridor on the west, it is in an ideal spot to fish for customers.
With two seasoned food service veterans like Breelyn and Alex Bomba in charge, the “work in progress” phase of Biscuit Doodle should be completed before we know it.
Here’s one Biscuit aficionado and his dining partner who can’t wait for that day to arrive.