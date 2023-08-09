Having reached maturity north of the Mason-Dixon Line, my definition of biscuits meant some kind of dough-y goo that exploded the seams off its container when you hit it on your kitchen counter.

After being married to the dining partner, my knowledge of the word “Biscuit” — note use of capital “B” here — has changed remarkably. I have become something of a Biscuit aficionado. My Biscuit is not “exploded” but hand-made with flour, buttermilk, effort and an old tuna can.

