What was your first job? Wades Food bagging groceries. I was 15!
How did you get your first job? By going inside and applying. It was a popular place that allowed young high schoolers to start working lightly.
How long did you work there? One year
How much were you paid? $6.75
Tell us a bit about the job. Bagging groceries and collecting shopping carts out of the parking lot and returning them back to the store.
What did you love about the job? I worked with a lot of my friends and I stayed busy.
What did you hate about the job? If I wasn’t busy I was miserable. There was no excitement for me.
What do you do now? Marketing manager
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? That you can have a job you love. You do not have to settle for an income at a place you aren’t happy. It’s possible to love what you do.