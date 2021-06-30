With the Independence Day holiday falling on a Sunday, most communities are celebrating throughout the weekend leading into it. Here’s a look at the Fourth of July celebrations on tap around the region. To add a community event to the list, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net.
The Big Stone Gap (Virginia) Independence Day Extravaganza, a weeklong celebration, continues with a Hawaiian luau block party from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at the visitor center. On Saturday, there’s a Gap Partnership pancake and mimosa breakfast, a Fourth of July Fun Run, a cornhole tournament and a block party with live music. The finale is Sunday with a parade at 4 p.m. along Wood Avenue and a celebration from 4 to 11 p.m. at Bullitt Park with inflatables, cornhole, food trucks, live music starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Some events require an admission fee. For a complete schedule visit bigstonegap.com.
Wetlands Water Park will host a Jonesborough Days Pool Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Admission is $5 per person.
Rogersville's Fourth of July weekend kicks off Friday with the downtown cruise-in from 6 to 9 p.m. Jason Lloyd will entertain. The Independence Day parade begins Saturday at 11 a.m. at East Rogersville Baptist and runs to the Scotchman. The city pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m.; admission to the pool is $4. Food trucks and DJ Ridge Charles will be set up in City Park beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks synced to music begin at 9:30 p.m.
Fourth of July at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake includes live music by Whiskey Throttle on the Ob Knob Stage at 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, with food trucks and craft vendors beginning Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon. On Saturday, there'll be a cornhole tournament at noon with kids events starting at 1 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin at 9:45 p.m.
The Mack Riddle American Legion 67th Independence Day Parade will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. Participants will proceed down Center Street to Fort Henry to Memorial Park (across from Dobyns-Bennett High School).
Tours of the Old Deery Inn and dependency cabins begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, just prior to the Blountville Independence Day Parade.
The Ralph Blizard Museum (Anderson Townhouse) will feature Bill McCall and Southern Country performing live from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday as part of a soft opening of the future Ralph Blizard Museum. The museum will present "the man and his music." Blizard was a renowned long-bow fiddler focusing on old-time music. Visitors will be asked to complete a short questionnaire designed to generate ideas on how to improve the tour experience.
The Blountville Ruritan Annual Independence Day Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Historic Blountville. The parade will begin at Oak Street / Keystone Drive on the east side of town and end at the old Sullivan County Courthouse in downtown Blountville. Lineup for the parade begins about 1 p.m. Participants should line up on Oak Street, Cherry Street, and Keystone Drive; please stay on one side of the street to allow traffic to continue to pass. Signage will be in place to help facilitate lineup. The theme of the parade is "American Independence Day." The parade will be canceled only if it is raining significantly at 2 p.m. It will not be rescheduled. For additional information, please call (423) 323-4660.
Full Gospel Mission Kitchen of Hope in Kingsport is celebrating the Fourth of July with food, music and fun on Saturday. The cookout, which begins at 3 p.m., celebrates faith and freedom in the community with hamburgers, hot dogs, ribs and barbecue served with baked beans and macaroni salad. Meals are free and will be take-out only. The church and the Kitchen of Hope is located at 740 East Sevier Ave. in Kingsport. The event is hosted by the Full Gospel Mission Church, Releasing the Kingdom Ministries and the New Vision Youth. To learn more, call assistant pastor Alisha Williamson at (423) 276-7332 or Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.
Elizabethton’s Independence Day Celebration at the Bridge will be held Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. Festivities include ceremony, Patriotic Pup contest, bike parade and Miss Firecracker Pageant. Live music by Spank the 80s begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks to follow.
Greeneville's Independence Day celebration runs from 5 to 10 p.m. in the downtown area. Includes a parade with soldiers in town for the USS Greeneville's 25th anniversary as grand marshals, live music, children's activities and more. The parade begins at 9:15 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Kingsport’s Independence Day celebration will take place downtown Saturday with a free Twilight Alive concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring Dang Gina Unplugged, followed by headliner Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols at 7:30 p.m. There’ll be a variety of food trucks on hand. The fireworks display over Cement Hill will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. Bring chairs. The Downtown Kingsport Association requests no coolers or pets.
The City of Norton's Independence Day celebration is Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Norton Municipal Parking Lot in downtown Norton. A parade, which begins at Dairy Queen and runs toward First Bank & Trust, starts at 7 p.m. Other festivities include food truck vendors, a DJ, kids' inflatables, and fireworks at 9:50 p.m. For viewing plans, the fireworks will be fired from J.I. Burton High School and the stadium will be closed to the public due to safety concerns. The rain date for Saturday's event is Monday, July 5.
The Town of Abingdon invites visitors to celebrate Independence Day in Abingdon on Saturday with a ride on the Creeper Trail, shopping, lunch or dinner, and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at Latture Field (425 West Main Street).
The Jonesborough Days Festival, featuring family activities, live music, handmade crafts, a patriotic parade and more, takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. in Historic Jonesborough. The Independence Day parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. The Third Annual Moonpie Eating Contest begins Saturday at 4 p.m. with three age groups competing. Registration is free and begins at 3:30 p.m. However, space is limited. Winners receive free MoonPies for a year. The popular Watermelon Social begins Sunday at 2 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Children’s activities will take place both days in Discovery Park at Central Christian Church. The event also features an artifact find both days. The annual fireworks display will begin Sunday at approximately 10 p.m. Visit jonesboroughdays.com or find Jonesborough Days on Facebook.
The Jonesborough Days Main Stage, sponsored by BrightRidge, features live entertainment starting at 6 p.m. each day beside the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough. Saturday’s performers: The Beach Nite Band (formerly the Collegians). Sunday’s performers: Storyteller and musician Michael Reno Harrell, 6-7:30 p.m. and Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, 8 to 10 p.m. Doc’s Front Porch on the International Storytelling Center Plaza will also feature storytellers and musicians each day. Visit jonesboroughdays.com or call (423) 753-1010 for details.
The Museum of Appalachia in Norris, Tennessee, will host its annual anvil throw — launching 150-pound anvils hundreds of feet into the air — hourly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. on Sunday. There'll also be a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music and craftsmen demonstrations. Tickets available at museumofappalachia.org.
The Town of Unicoi's Freedom Fest will be held Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. at Unicoi Elementary School. The event will include food, live music and the Unicoi County Hospital Fireworks Spectacular at dark. The Breakfast Club, an 80s tribute band, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating. Event parking maps available on the town’s website. Mountain Commerce Bank will offer complimentary shuttles beginning at 4 p.m. Shuttled lots will charge $5 to $10 for parking and will be staffed by civic, youth and church groups. To learn more, visit the town’s website at exploreunicoi.com.