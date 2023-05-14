Mountain View Garden Center on S. Shady Street has been in business for four years, but owners Harvey and Maureen Burniston have been operating a nursery in Butler for 35 years.

The Butler nursery started out as a Christmas tree farm but has since expanded to include perennials, trees, shrubs, grasses and groundcovers. Many of the plants that are sold at the Garden Center get their start at the Burniston’s nursery, propagated through seeds or cuttings and cultivated with care until the plants are big enough to be sold at the Garden Center.

