Mountain View Garden Center on S. Shady Street has been in business for four years, but owners Harvey and Maureen Burniston have been operating a nursery in Butler for 35 years.
The Butler nursery started out as a Christmas tree farm but has since expanded to include perennials, trees, shrubs, grasses and groundcovers. Many of the plants that are sold at the Garden Center get their start at the Burniston’s nursery, propagated through seeds or cuttings and cultivated with care until the plants are big enough to be sold at the Garden Center.
Although it may seem that the Garden Center and its neighbor the Garden Barn would be fierce competitors, Harvey revealed that the two businesses actually have a partnership. According to Harvey, the Garden Barn’s owner Bob Pardue invited the Burnistons to buy the building beside his business when it became available.
The Garden Barn specializes in annual flowers and vegetables, while Mountain View focuses on perennials and trees in addition to garden decor, including patio furniture, water features, and firepits.
“What we sell, he doesn’t, and vice versa,” Harvey said, referring to the stores’ different niches, even though the businesses share the same customer base. “We send people over to Bob, and Bob sends people over to us.”
One goal the Burnistons have is to help customers find what they need without having to leave the county. “We try to help people get nice stuff locally,” Harvey said. “We bring things to Mountain City that you couldn’t get before. We want to create a place where you can buy a gift, starting at one dollar and on up.”
Shopping at the Garden Center is straightforward. The plants are organized in sections that are labeled for specific interests, including butterfly and hummingbird attractors, deer-resistant perennials, fruiting shrubs, and even water garden species–so it’s easy for customers to pick out the perfect plants for their landscape.
Pollinator gardens are popular landscaping themes right now, and Harvey recommended butterfly bush as the best shrubbery to draw pollinators to the garden. Harvey said that any of the perennials available at Mountain View Nursery would also attract butterflies, bees, and other beneficial insects.
For those who are too busy or too overwhelmed to do the work themselves, Mountain View does take on landscaping projects.
Not only does landscaping look attractive and promote a sense of content and calm, but landscaping can actually add value to real estate. According to Harvey, a fresh landscaping job can bring, on average, a 110% return on investment in the form of enhanced curb appeal.
“Refreshing the landscaping can make a home look new again,” Harvey said. “Old shrubbery dates a home, while fresh landscaping makes a home look 20 to 30 years newer and that much more inviting. That’s why we recommend that you should redo your landscaping every 10 to 15 years.”
Harvey’s landscaping team are experts in steep slopes and the hilly terrain common in the region. For more information call (423) 727-2774 or visit the Garden Center at 1987 S. Shady St.