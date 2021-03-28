MOUNT CARMEL — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday honored two members of the Volunteer High School wrestling team who overcame the tragic death of coach Scott Solomon to earn a trip to the state tournament.
Sophomore Ben Tucker won his second consecutive TSSAA Region 1-AAA individual championship while teammate Evan Glass placed second in his weight class in the regional, earning both their second consecutive trip to state.
Both were presented with certificates by Mayor Pat Stilwell and Alderman Darby Patrick along with coach Cameron Hill, who took over as head coach after Solomon passed away in January following a brief illness.
“He (Hill) was thrown into it, and he did a really good job,” said Patrick said. “I know he would prefer being the assistant still, if you could change it.”
Stilwell added, “We want to congratulate you all. Keep it up, guys. Keep bringing back Volunteer trophies.”
Establishing a vehicle maintenance policy
The BMA also voted 6-1 Thursday in favor of a resolution establishing a city vehicle maintenance and replacement policy which establishes a fund for no other purpose than the purchase of new vehicles and equipment.
According to the policy, upon purchase of a car or pickup, the annual depreciation value shall be deposited in the equipment replacement fund. When the accumulated maintenance value equals 80% of replacement cost, the car or pickup may be sold, and the proceeds along with the accumulated depreciation value in the replacement fund shall be used toward the purchase of a new car or pickup.
The resolution also establishes a 10-year usable life for fire trucks. Upon the purchase of a new fire truck, the annual depreciated value over 10 years is deposited in the equipment replacement fund. When the fire truck is sold, the sales proceeds and accumulated depreciation value are paid out of the equipment replacement fund toward the purchase price of a new vehicle.
A seven-year usable life is also established for brush trucks under the same guidelines. The city manager or his designee may establish usable life criteria for other types of equipment based on industry standards.
Trees hanging over public streets
In other business Thursday, the BMA approved the second and final reading of an ordinance prohibiting trees from hanging over public streets and alleys at a height of 14 feet or less.
The previous ordinance set the minimum height of trees hanging over public streets or alleys at 12 feet.
The Planning Commission at its Feb. 2 meeting recommended the change to 14 feet, which was approved unanimously by the BMA on both the February and March readings.