ROGERSVILLE — Nearly every Hawkins County municipal election on the Nov. 3 ballot is contested, but it should come as no surprise based on recent history that the most crowded and potentially controversial races will be for the Mount Carmel mayor and three aldermen seats.
Among the mayoral candidates is former Mayor Larry Frost, who after four years of nearly constant turmoil was ousted by a landslide in the 2016 election, placing third (468 votes) in a three-way race behind Chris Jones (1,340 votes), and former Mount Carmel Municipal Court Clerk Tina Carico (494 votes).
The Jones administration ended badly with his resignation in June, a day after ouster proceedings were initiated by City Attorney John Pevy amid allegations of official misconduct regarding improper use of the city seal on a phony eviction notice that was served to his estranged girlfriend by his landlord, former Alderman Carl Wolfe.
Frost will be back on the mayoral ballot on Nov. 3, along with Carico, who when she qualified as a mayoral candidate last time was employed as the human resources director and executive assistant at Church Hill EMS when the company abruptly folded and went bankrupt in 2016.
Frost and Carico join a five-way race for the mayor’s seat which includes challenger John Gibson; and Mayor Jennifer Williams and Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell — both of whom were appointed to those positions by the board in June following the resignation of Jones and Wolfe.
As for the Mount Carmel alderman race there are seven candidates seeking three seats, including Wolfe, who resigned in June after Pevy initiated ouster proceedings against him in connection with Jones’ alleged misuse of a city seal.
Although Jones was indicted on two felony charges related to that case, Attorney General Dan Armstrong said Wolfe wouldn’t be charged because he’d cooperated with the investigation, and Armstrong couldn’t prove Wolfe had knowledge that the city seal had been placed on the phony eviction notice which was served by Wolfe.
Also on the alderman ballot is Frost’s longtime political ally and former vice mayor and alderman Paul Hale, who finished sixth in a 10-way race for three alderman seats in 2016. Hale was also a member of the Church Hill EMS Board of Directors when the company folded in 2016.
The other five Mount Carmel alderman candidates include Alderman Tresa Mawk, who was appointed in June and was also an elected alderman for two terms in the 2000s; as well as Melinda “Mindy” Fleishour, Jim Bare, Darby Patrick and Gary L. Traylor.
Current Alderman Wanda Davidson and recently appointed Alderman Garrett White didn’t seek re-election.
Church Hill BMA races
Dennis Deal, who is seeking his sixth term as Church Hill mayor, will have competition from Mount Carmel Police Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr.
There are also four candidates for three alderman seats, including incumbents Tom Kern and James Grigsby, former alderman Gregory “Buck” Tipton and challenger Kathy Christian.
Longtime alderman and current Vice Mayor Linda Miller chose not to seek re-election.
Surgoinsville BMA race
There will be four candidates on the ballot for three available Surgoinsville BMA seats, including incumbent longtime alderman and current Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin.
Also on the ballot is former HCSO Detective and Board of Education Chairman and current Hawkins County Clerk of Courts Randy Collier, who said he confirmed with elections officials he can hold his county elected office and be an alderman at the same time.
Rounding out the ballot are challengers Warren C. Bishop and Rita Thompson. Current Aldermen Kenneth Bass and Dale Byington opted not to seek re-election.
Rogersville City School race
There are three candidates for two available seats on the RCS BOE, including incumbent Chairman Reed Matney and Todd Biggs, as well as challenger Carol Carpenter Gibson.
Bulls Gap BMA
The only Hawkins County municipal race that will be uncontested is for the two alderman seats on the Bulls Gap BMA, with only incumbents Susan Williams and Gaylon Williams on the ballot.
Bean Station BMA
There are four candidates for two alderman seats on the Bean Station BMA. Although Bean Station is mainly in Grainger County, there is a small section in Hawkins County.
The candidates include incumbent Aldermen Jeffery Atkins and Patsy Winstead Harrell, as well as challengers Johnny Brooks and Hawkins County resident Ron Wonderly.
Other important Hawkins County election dates
The last day for a candidate to withdraw is Aug. 27 at noon. The deadline to qualify as a write-in candidate is Sept. 14 at noon.
The deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. All registrations postmarked by this date will be processed for this election.
Early voting is Oct. 14-29, including the Saturdays of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.