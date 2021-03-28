MOUNT CARMEL — With only one dissenting vote, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed Thursday to pay the Senior Center its monthly municipal contribution for the period it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mount Carmel provides the Senior Center space on the upper floor of City Hall for $1 per month rent, all utilities included.
The BMA also voted last year to give the center a $1,000 monthly municipal contribution, which was a decrease of $5,000 from the previous fiscal year, and about one-third of what the city was contributing a few years ago.
The city’s contract with the Senior Center states that the facility receives the monthly contribution only if it is open. However, that contract didn’t take into account the COVID-19 pandemic. City Manager Mike Housewright said that $7,000 has been withheld from the Senior Center so far.
On March 20, 2020, the center was shut down as part of a state mandate, and it only reopened in February on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule.
“But we never missed a time being here and serving meals to the community,” Senior Center Director Sue Jarrett told the BMA Thursday. “We were here every week, and sometimes every day, serving the meals. First the frozen meals, and then hot and frozen. Now we’re doing hot and canned goods. We haven’t missed a beat in serving the (senior) population of the community.”
Alderman John Gibson proposed the resolution to give the Senior Center its withheld funding despite the shutdown.
Gibson noted that the mandated shutdown wasn’t the fault of the Senior Center, and the $1,000 monthly contribution was approved by the previous board last year. The funds are allocated in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Alderman Jim Gilliam, who has previously proposed contributing “zero” to the Senior Center said the shutdown was “an act of God.”
“That’s right,” Gibson said. “That’s why I’m making the motion that we correct that and give them that money. We’re talking about $7,000 out of the whole budget. This is really not a big contribution that we’re giving to them.”
“Those meals are furnished by the state,” Gilliam said.
“But they’re still here to pass those out,” Gibson responded. “They’re still making contributions. They’re still coming up here doing what they can to help the older population. It’s more than the board did.”
The resolution was approved 6-1 with Gilliam offering the only no vote.