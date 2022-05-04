KINGSPORT -- Everyone is invited to the Mother's Day Community Bingo celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Riverview Community Room facing Wheatley Street, beside the new pickleball courts.
Please bring along a door prize for the lucky bingo winners, along with a lot of love and community fellowship. Refreshments will be provided.
The Mother's Day Community Bingo event is presented by the New Vision Youth group and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. For more information, contact Johnnie Mae Swagerty, 423-429-7553.