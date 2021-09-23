By MARINA WATERS
BRISTOL — Race cars move pretty fast at Bristol Motor Speedway — but so do tickets to see country superstar Morgan Wallen.
Wallen’s Bristol show set for Saturday, Oct. 30 sold out in less than two hours after going on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Wallen announced the show over the weekend along with four other tour dates with two in Alabama, and one each in Georgia and Iowa. Each show on the tour is now sold out.
“Thank you,” Wallen said in a post on Instagram. “Y’all continue to blow me away with your support for me and my music. Me and the crew can’t wait to get out there and see your faces. Let’s get it!!!”
Wallen is an East Tennessee native from Sneedville, which is about an hour and a half from BMS. The country singer released his sophomore project, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” in January. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and earned the biggest-streaming week for a country album in history.
In 2020, his collaboration with producer Diplo on the country/pop hit “Heartless” went triple platinum. His single “Chasin’ You” tallied another No. 1 for the singer-songwriter. Wallen also won Country Music Association, iHeartRadio and American Music Award trophies in 2020.
He also recently earned three trophies at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, though he was not invited to the show after experiencing widespread backlash from a video of him using a racial slur earlier this year. However, according to Billboard, Wallen’s “Dangerous” album sold 25,000 copies during the week ending Feb. 4, after the video circulated. The album saw an increase of 102%, according to Billboard and MRC Data.
Wallen won’t be the only artist at BMS on Oct. 30.
Country singer Granger Smith — along with his redneck alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. — will also perform at Wallen’s BMS show, as will singers Larry Fleet, Jon Langston and ERNEST.
The tour is supported by music festival brand Country Thunder, which has operated festivals across the U.S. and beyond since 1996. Parking and camping tickets for the Bristol show will be available at a later date. For more information, go to https://www.countrythunder.com.
