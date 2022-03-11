HILTONS — The Morehead State Music Ambassadors are ready to bring bluegrass and old-time music to the Carter Family Fold.
The group includes faculty members and students from the Morehead State University Traditional Music program along with Raymond McLain, who comes with a Carter Fold-related history of his own.
McLain is the director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University, located in Rowan County, Kentucky. He also serves on the Carter Music Center’s board of directors and is the artistic director at the Carter Family Fold.
He has performed at the fold and at numerous Carter Family shows over the years starting with his family, the McLain Family Band. According to a press release from the venue, he first began playing at Carter Family shows back when Janette Carter first began presenting concerts in the old A.P. Carter Grocery in 1974. On Saturday night, he will also be joined by his sister, Ruth McLain Smith.
Throughout his over-50-year musical career, Raymond McLain has performed across the U.S., in 62 foreign countries and also toured as a musical ambassador of the U.S. State Department.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.