BRISTOL, Tenn. – No one from Bristol has recorded more extensively than Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts. If it were a race, he would have lapped the field multiple times by now.
With “Haw!” Roberts will add another recording to his volumes.
Presented during an album release show on Friday, Sept. 1 at Elderbrew in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts’ eight-track album “Haw!” will be made available to the public. Bristol’s Bailey George & The Oscillators will open.
“It’s close to 70 albums of mine now,” said Roberts, who grew up in Hickory Tree, Tennessee. “I’ll tell you I like recording. I like to listen to it after it’s done, sit back, listen and I’ll be damned. Then it’s on to the next one.”
Roberts’ 30-plus years of recordings witnessed most of them issued via CD. However, he finds considerable appeal in issuing music in multiple formats. Roberts’ albums, including the playful “Hot Dog Man,” have come out in LP form as well as seven-inch vinyl and cassette tapes.
“It’s fun to collect cool weird stuff,” Roberts, who lives in downtown Bristol, said. “The weirdest one I did was three 30-second songs on a three-and-a-half-inch floppy disc in the late ‘90s. I’ve not yet done an eight-track tape, but a lot of people are doing that now.”
For “Haw!” Roberts chose to issue the album as an eight-inch square lathe cut vinyl record. Released on Roberts’ own Kollapse Records imprint, the album features mostly originals along with a smattering of well-conceived covers including Don Gibson’s “Sea of Heartbreak.”
“This is a fun record,” Roberts said. “With ‘Sea of Heartbreak,’ I do one verse and improv the rest. I just did it and the tape was rolling. Back when I was a kid playing country music, people didn’t tell me what to do. They just told me what key the song was in. If not, you just figure it out.”
Keys and chords of songs awakened inside Roberts during childhood. His beloved uncle Don Duncan exposed a wide array of music to his nephew. He gave the impressionable lad records and he gave him prized musical instruments, too. Roberts’ late grandfather, Bert Duncan, encouraged the eager child to play music. And he did.
Roberts first played music in public when he was 11.
“Back then, I played bass,” he said. “We were like Grand Ole Opry, 1940. Hang on. Don’t sweat it. If you mess up, start again. I was 11, 12, 13. I did all of that up to 15 or 16.”
For a time, Roberts played music with and learned extensively from Bristol’s historically impactful Vanover Sisters. Born during the 1920s, the late Estelle and Monette Vanover performed for decades throughout the region and on radio station WOPI.
“Those old ladies were a hoot. They didn’t take things too seriously,” Roberts said. “I played with them at the Owl’s Nest at Observation Knob and Steele’s Creek Park. They liked it when kids like me would sit in with them and play music.”
Hulking in size and massive in voice, Roberts’ music bears an imprint of Appalachian rock ‘n’ roll from an edgy folk-art perspective. Like a Southern Social Distortion or a Tennessee mountains Leonard Cohen as filtered through an Appalachian Redd Foxx, Roberts’ oft-poetic and occasionally funny lyrics owe much to unvarnished truths and unbridled fun.
Some are meant to be taken seriously. Some are absolutely not intended to be taken so seriously.
“It gives me sustenance,” Roberts said.
Roberts emotes Southern gothic imagery. A musical poet whose voice evokes rusty barbed wire amid lyrics pointed as a purple briar in the darkened shadows of unending nights of revelry and revulsion, Roberts’ songs can be fun as with “I Too Howl” and they may well prompt considerable thought as with “The Tomb is Empty.”
“Music, it’s all I know,” Roberts said. “I wake up and it’s there. It’s a constant. I can’t think of a time in my life when it wasn’t in my life. It’s the air that I breathe.”
Show Info
What: Record release show for Moose Roberts’ “Haw!”
Who: Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts and Bailey George & The Oscillators
When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Elderbrew, 24 6th St., Bristol, Tenn.
Info: www.elderbrew.com
Web, audio and video: https://mooseroberts.bandcamp.com