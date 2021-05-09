MOORESBURG — Kindergarten students at Mooresburg Elementary School adjusted their annual Readers’ Cafe program this year to accommodate “to-go orders” with carhops instead of waiters.
For the past eight years, the kindergartners have hosted a Readers’ Cafe to showcase their reading skills in the school library.
Teachers Jessica Drinnon and Jennifer Simerly transform the library into a cafe, and students serve their guests a light breakfast and several good books.
Drinnon describes it as one of the most rewarding experiences of the year because it is the culmination of student learning and allows the kids to put their reading skills to practice.
Because of COVID, the teachers did not think they would be able to do any family engagement activities this year.
Visitors were not allowed into the schools, and precautions were being taken to ensure the students and staff remained as safe as possible, which included virtual family engagement events.
“I understand the precautions and I respect them, but I knew there had to be a way to make this work,” Drinnon said. “Parent engagement is a huge part of learning for Jennifer and me. We feel like it really builds those relationships between home and school and brings students, families, and teachers together as a team.”
Drinnon added, “We brainstormed and Jennifer called one night and mentioned ‘carhop,’ and we ran with it after getting approval from Central Office and our principal.”
On May 5, their vision became reality.
Parents were assigned a reservation time, and after all guests arrived, the school resource officer blocked the parking lot so no one else could enter for student safety.
The students greeted their guests, took their orders, delivered their meals, and served up good books.
Guests were given a survey by their server which included questions about the book’s characters, setting, and events to show they were attentive during the visit.
“Being able to adapt has been essential this year,” Drinnon said. “The smiles on their faces and the encouragement they received from their parents made it all worth it. It was a confidence booster for our kids, and I am so thankful that we were able to do this.”