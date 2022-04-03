moment with a manager Jennifer Wyatt

By MARINA WATERS
Name: Jennifer Wyatt
Age: 49
Education: M.Ed Leadership and Policy Analysis
Title: President/CEO
Company: Clean Residential Services, Inc.
What do you do? Together with my husband, Mark Wyatt, we own Clean Residential Services, Inc., a residential and small commercial cleaning service that serves the entire Tri-Cities and areas of Southwest Virginia.
What do you think are the keys to success? The key to my success is faith. Faith in God, faith in my dreams and goals, and faith in the people we employ to embody the service standards that are the cornerstone of our business. Once that faith is established, dedication to seeing things through despite the ups and downs that will inevitably come. I am determined to stay the course.
Name some of your key successes: I measure our success in the satisfaction of the individuals and families we serve. When people let us know we make a difference in the quality of their lives and the time they spend on what they deem important, that gives real meaning to what we do. When you are in the service business, the key indicator of success has to be reflected in the people you serve, measured one cleaning at a time!
Who were your mentors? Since this was an entrepreneurial endeavor and not in my original field of training, my mentors have been people who inspired my faith and work ethic, namely my parents, who have always valued quality, innovation and hard work and who always held very high standards for our family.
Can you name a turning point in your career? When I went from receiving a paycheck as an employee to signing many paychecks as an employer, I felt the responsibility to my customers and my staff. I must provide a job worth having, which changed my how and why of doing business.
Who are your family members? Mark Wyatt, husband, and co-owner; Zack Griffin, a medical student at the Quillen College of Medicine; Will Griffin, a sophomore at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
What management books would you recommend? I am currently reading “Undistracted” by Bob Goff. While this isn’t a “traditional” management book, it speaks to a deeper meaning in your life that I find a powerful driver in what I do.
I have also found helpful the following books:
“Atomic Habits” by James Clear
“Hug Your Haters” by Jay Baer
“The E Myth” by Michael Gerber
Do you read any national business publications? I subscribe to several publications. My favorites are Inc., Money, and the Harvard Business Review.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Take criticism as a gift! Use it to grow and adjust, but never let it get you down. Expect it, embrace it and be so grateful for the people who are willing to tell you the truth. If you listen and use the feedback to grow and improve, you will be unstoppable!
Is there anything else you would like to add? If you are looking for top-notch house cleaning with top-notch customer service, give us a call at (423) 863-6400, and we can build a service just for you! We are committed to being “The house cleaners you want, backed by the company you need!”