Name: Adnan Brka
Age: 49
Title: VP, chief nursing officer, Holston Valley Medical Center
Company: Ballad Health
What do you do? I am responsible for nursing operations, quality of care and staffing at Holston Valley Medical Center.
What do you think are the keys to success? Having a positive attitude is a key to success, as well as accountability and loyalty.
Name some of your key successes. One thing that comes to mind is the development of the COVID-19 ICU area when we were hit with the pandemic and our ability to adjust during its various surges, especially if we weren’t expecting to reopen these units. I am very proud of the work our teams put in during this time.
Who were your mentors? I’ve had several mentors throughout my career, but two specially come to mind. Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market and Holston Valley’s CEO, has been a mentor since she joined this leadership team in 2019. She saw the potential I had, and I credit her with my success. Rhonda McGhee, a former clinical director, hired me for my first position at Holston Valley, and she coached me to where I am today as a leader.
Can you name a turning point in your career? In 2012, when I accepted the position of house supervisor. Before this role, I was a frontline team member taking care of patients. That was a turning point in my leadership career. I don’t look at my career as an opportunity; I look at it as someone believing in me.
Who are your family members? I’m married with twin daughters. My wife is a nurse at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, and my daughters both work at Johnson City Medical Center.
What management books would you recommend? I would recommend two books: “Radical Candor” by Kim Scott and “Eat That Cookie” by Liz Jazwiec, which is about making a positive impact in the work environment.
Do you read any national business publications? Yes, I frequently read Becker’s Hospital Review — Healthcare News.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Most important is to hire for attitude. Communicate with the team members; trust and verify what your teams are doing.
Is there anything else you would like to add? We have a great team atmosphere here at Holston Valley Medical Center, with career opportunities available.