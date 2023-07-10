Left to right: Third Runner Up Gracie Blevings; First Runner Up Deanna Greer; Miss Kingsport 2023 Anna Konstantopoulos; Miss Sullivan County 2023 Maddie Ratliff; and Second Runner Up Dakota Buckingham.
Left to right: Third Runner Up Gracie Blevings; First Runner Up Deanna Greer; Miss Kingsport 2023 Anna Konstantopoulos; Miss Sullivan County 2023 Maddie Ratliff; and Second Runner Up Dakota Buckingham.
KINGSPORT — Eight young ladies will compete for the title of Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport on Sunday.
This is the 69th consecutive year of the pageant, now held in conjunction with Kingsport’s Fun Fest. Last year, Anna Konstantopoulos was named Miss Kingsport 2023, and Maddie Ratliff was named Miss Sullivan County 2023.
The pageant is held as a preliminary round for Miss Tennessee and is part of the Miss America Scholarship Program. Contestants ages 18 to 28 are invited to compete for up to a $1,500 scholarship award.
According to Mary Hamilton, executive director of the Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Pageant, their program awards the biggest scholarship in the state. Hamilton hopes this empowers women, especially those on the path to receiving an education.
“It’s a scholarship pageant, first and foremost,” said Hamilton. “It's to empower these girls to be great leaders in their community and role models.”
Winners will hit the ground running following the pageant, spending the following week making appearances at Fun Fest and other local events.
Contestants have to complete a 10-minute interview with the panel of judges. During that interview, they explain their community service initiative and also answer questions from the judges.
The show includes a production number, fitness wear, talent and evening gown segment. Participants can elect to share something they are passionate about rather than showcase a talent. Awards are given based on each segment, and then winners are crowned for their overall performance for Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport.
“It’s been voted the best program in the state,” Hamilton said. “It's by far the best production in the state of Tennessee. It's about a two-hour program. And it's wonderful, I can't tell you how wonderful it is.”
Hamilton expressed how thankful she is for the local support the pageant receives. She said people started calling in April asking for tickets.
The pageant will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at Toy F. Reid Employee Center, located at 400 S. Wilcox Drive.
Reserved seat tickets that include a program cost $20 and can be picked up from Taylor-Hamilton Insurance at 1063 Lynn Garden Drive. General admission tickets can be purchased from the Fun Fest office inside the Kingsport Chamber. For more information, contact Mary Hamilton at 423-612-8247.