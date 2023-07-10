KINGSPORT — Eight young ladies will compete for the title of Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport on Sunday.

This is the 69th consecutive year of the pageant, now held in conjunction with Kingsport’s Fun Fest. Last year, Anna Konstantopoulos was named Miss Kingsport 2023, and Maddie Ratliff was named Miss Sullivan County 2023.

