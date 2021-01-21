ROGERSVILLE — Rev. Sheldon Livesay literally wants to wrap up anyone suffering from chronic illness with the power of prayer.
To do so he and Rogersville area churches will be asking for the assistance of God, as well as some local quilters who can donate a quilt each year to the Of One Accord ministry.
Earlier this month, the Rogersville based ministry launched the new “Healing Quilts Ministry” program, which is utilizing the help of several nearby churches to pray over and distribute hand-made quilts to area residents who needs God’s help overcoming illness.
The initial supply of quilts was donated by friend of the ministry Ella Hinson of Florida, who is part of a national prayer network with ministry director Livesay.
Upon receiving these several boxes of quilts, Livesay decided he wanted to do something special with them.
The power of prayer during illness
The Healing Quilts Ministry idea came about as a result of Livesay’s own experiences carrying a prayer cloth he received after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016.
“It was a traumatic time,” Livesay told the Times News on Wednesday. “But I have a prayer network that I’ve been a part of, and one lady from Church Hill came to me and presented me a prayer cloth. She said, ‘I got it when I went to a revival in Ontario, Canada, and those folks said that it raised the dead.’ When you’re diagnosed with ‘the C word,’ that’s a good sound to you.”
Livesay added, “I’ve carried this (prayer cloth) with me literally every minute since that time. … This has become a very special thing to me. Do I believe that it holds special powers? No. I put my trust in God. This is a connection of faith, and it also means that there’s people who have prayed for me.”
‘Precious to those who receive them’
Fast forward a couple of years after receiving his prayer cloth. Livesay was trying to figure out a way to make the most out of the handmade quilts that had been gifted to the ministry by Hinson.
He was stumped about it for a long time, but then God reminded him how precious his prayer cloth has become to him, and the idea for the Healing Quilts Ministry began to take shape.
“These quilts could become ‘healing quilts’ and they would become just as precious to those who receive them,” Livesay said. “In Rogersville we have a prayer network here. It’s folks from different churches who meet here every Monday night and pray. … The first step is we know she (Hinson) prayed over them. The second step is our Monday night prayer group prayed over them.”
Livesay added, “The third step is, we’re only going to release them to a local church, and that church prayer group is going to pray over them and take them to the door of somebody who has some sort of a chronic illness.”
The hope is that these quilts impact the lives of people who are fighting chronic diseases, and area churches know where to find those people.
“Churches can take and pray one last time, and then release that quilt to that family, and it will become a precious thing to them,” he added.
Sewers can tithe one ‘healing quilt’ per year
If you have a loved one who might possibly benefit from a prayer quilt, Livesay is asking that you contact the churches. Among the Rogersville area churches participating in the program are Faith Assembly Church, East Rogersville Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Rogersville First United Methodist Church and Crossroads Assembly of God.
But, if you are a quilter, Livesay is asking for contributions of a quilt or two each year to help keep the program going. Thanks to Hinson they’ve got a stockpile of several boxes filled with quilts, but those are likely to go quick.
Approximately 15 have been distributed already. One example of a recipient is a 7-year-old boy who recently collapsed at his home and had to be air-lifted to a children’s hospital in Knoxville, where they found his sugar level was more than 1,000. Sadly, the boy will have to live with severe diabetes all of his life unless God intervenes, Livesay said.
Another recipient is the leader of an area prison ministry who has touched the lives of thousands of inmates over the years, but recently required serious heart surgery.
“We know that these are not going to be enough quilts to take care of the situations locally,” Livesay said. “We know there’s folks out there who make five quilts a year, or maybe make 6-10 quilts a year. You’re part of a quilting guild, club or a church quilting group, and we’re inviting you, if you would be willing, to tithe one quilt per year.”
He added, “You can bring that quilt to us, and it will be one that is prayed over and used as one of these healing quilts.”