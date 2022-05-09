Summer is hot on our heels. We are just a couple weeks out from Memorial Day Weekend, the official mark on the next few months full of cookouts, days by the pool, time at the ballpark and taking vacation with the family. As you gear up for Memorial Day, I hope the below bits of information and events are helpful. I hope also take a second and remember those whom the holiday was built to honor — those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom.
• Travel booking data from the American Automobile Association shows that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day have more than doubled from last year. Memorial Day weekend flights are at about $160 more than last year. AAA booking data shows the best time to purchase airfare is about two weeks before Memorial Day, with travelers paying an average of $445 per ticket.
• The Kingsport Chamber will host a ribbon cutting at Sibley Farms on Thursday, May 12 at 12 p.m. at 410 Shadowtown Road, Blountville.
• The Kingsport Chamber will host a ribbon cutting at General Dynamics
• Ordnance & Tactical Systems on Tuesday, May 17, at 4 p.m. at 108 E Main St., Kingsport.
• According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, April's existing home sales were down 2.2% from March, down 6.5% from April last year, and down 3.3% from the first four months of last year. Last month's median existing-home sales price of $220,000 was down $5,815 (3.5%) from March but 13.7% higher than April last year.
• Cardinal Glass Industries will hold a flag dedication ceremony in honor of its 38-by-20 foot American flag at 1 p.m. at 600 Cardinal Way Road, Church Hill.
Notes from the Field
Before long, we’ll be on the hunt for ways to cool off as the East Tennessee heat grows.
In honor of the coming summer months, the Kingsport Times News asked its online readers to name their favorite regional water destination.
Most readers voted for South Holston Lake, (with one reader affectionately referring to it as "Soho").
The 7,580-acre lake is located near Abingdon, Virginia and Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee. Much of the lake is also surrounded by the Cherokee National Forest making the area a picturesque spot for wildlife in addition to its boating, swimming and scuba diving options.
The second most popular destination was Warriors Path State Park.
Warriors is located on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River and offers paddle board, kayak and paddle boat rentals. The park also offers hiking trails, an 11-mile mountain bike trail system, award-winning nature education programs and a golf course. Warriors is also undergoing a facelift this summer with a new marina, covered dock and an upgraded campground site on the way.
Other area favorites were Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, Copper Creek in Scott County, The Nolichuky River near Erwin and Greeneville and Boone Lake, among others.
Soon, Boone Lake will reopen after an eight-year hiatus. According to the Boone Lake Association, the reopening, including the beach area at Boone Lake, is set for around Memorial Day 2022.
As for public pools, the community might be hard pressed to find many left within the region, other than the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The pool at Warriors will not reopen and for now, the pool at Natural Tunnel will be closed for the 2022 season.
However, our region offers an abundance of mountain water destinations such as the Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County, the blue hole in Bluff City, the Clinch River in Scott County, among many others.
There are plenty of water destination options — and some offering adventures as well. You only need to look.
Have a note you want to send me? Email me at mwaters@timesnews.net.