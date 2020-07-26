More than 435 students at Milligan University were named to the academic dean’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring semester. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the academic term. Local students are listed below.
Hunter Adams, Johnson City.
Paxton Adkins, Bristol.
Tunde Akinrinmade, Johnson City.
Emma Albrecht, Johnson City.
Benjamin Allen, Johnson City.
Tresa Allen, Blountville.
April Amyx, Kingsport.
Michael Anthony Anakwe, Johnson City.
Joseph Anderson, Jonesborough.
Darrell Austin, Kingsport.
Danielle Bartocci, Johnson City.
Taylor Begley, Bulls Gap.
Jennifer Belanger, Johnson City.
Madison Blanton, Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Katherine Bourne, Kingsport.
Julie Bowman, Kingsport.
Sydney Breeding, Kingsport.
Dovie Bright, Johnson City.
Nicholas Brock, Gray.
Gabrielle Brown, Jonesborough.
Aliya Burns, Johnson City.
Makinleigh Calton, Kingsport.
Micah Carrier, Bristol.
Jordan Carter, Kingsport.
Maci Cloninger, Kingsport.
Kaitlin Cochran, Johnson City.
Andrea Coggins, Johnson City.
Moses Coley, Johnson City.
Madison Cook, Bristol.
Valerie Couper, Johnson City.
Andrew Cox, Kingsport.
Isabella Crabtree, Johnson City.
Tyler DePriest, Jonesborough.
Elijah Dixon, Church Hill.
Abby Dotson, Johnson City.
Elizabeth Dotson, Kingsport.
Molly Dycus, Johnson City.
Rachel Dyer, Bluff City.
Macy Eggimann, Kingsport.
Emma Ellis, Johnson City.
Annie Ensley, Piney Flats.
Olivia Estes, Johnson City.
Amy Ferguson, Johnson City.
Jacob Ferguson, Jonesborough.
Travis Finkle, Jonesborough.
Rebecca Fissel, Johnson City.
Erin Forgety, Rogersville.
Augustus Fraley, Rogersville.
Caroline Gamble, Johnson City.
Maxwell Garbe, Johnson City.
Melanie Gardner, Johnson City.
Olivia Garrison, Bluff City.
Judith Garza, Jonesborough.
Alyssa Gibson, Kingsport.
Andre Gillispie, Johnson City.
Rebecca Glover, Bluff City.
Megan Greene, Gray.
Allee Griffith, Johnson City.
Neelee Griffith, Johnson City.
Kaitlyn Grills, Kingsport.
Abigail Haagen, Johnson City.
Matthew Haagen, Johnson City.
Holden Hacker, Bristol.
Courtney Hale, Johnson City.
Tiara Harvey, Johnson City.
Lydia Helton, Kingsport.
Morgan Herndon, Bristol.
Donnell Hill, Bluff City.
Tensai Hoffman, Johnson City.
Levi Holloway, Jonesborough.
Brantley Hooker, Johnson City.
Randy Huerta, Johnson City.
Eden Huhn, Johnson City.
Graydon Hull, Gray.
Dawson Jacobs, Bluff City.
Leah Jamerson, Jonesborough.
Grace Jones, Rogersville.
Kacie Keefer, Gray.
Kortney Kelley, Kingsport.
Brandon Kelly, Johnson City.
Samuel Kelly, Johnson City.
Danielle Knittel, Kingsport.
Anna Konstantopoulos, Johnson City.
Samuel Konstantopoulos, Johnson City.
Sarah Larkey, Johnson City.
Cody Leonard, Blountville.
Karson Light, Gate City, Virginia.
Amanda Lorch, Johnson City.
William Love, Duffield, Virginia.
Casey Luevanos, Gray.
Hannah Luzadder, Johnson City.
Susan Mahaffey, Kingsport.
Kayla Mandrigues, Jonesborough.
Gabrielle Mardis, Johnson City.
Mitchell Martin, Johnson City.
Ethan Mays, Bluff City.
Carlie McKeehan, Johnson City.
Colby McKeehan, Johnson City.
Cooper Mills, Gray.
Michelle Morales, Johnson City.
Teveraishe Mushayamunda, Johnson City.
Jennifer Napier, Johnson City.
Caroline Nascimento, Johnson City.
Jemimah Ndune, Johnson City.
Cheltsey Norman, Johnson City.
Annika Oiler, Jonesborough.
Anacaren Ornelas, Fall Branch.
Rebekah Owen, Johnson City.
Paulina Owens, Jonesborough.
Aundrea Pearman, Kingsport.
Morgan Pendleton, Kingsport.
Caleb Pennington, Kingsport.
Stuart Perdue, Gray.
Kayla Peterson, Johnson City.
Kaitlyn Phillips, Kingsport.
Dylan Powell, Kingsport.
Macy Puckett, Johnson City.
Christopher Ramsey, Kingsport.
Eliana Rangel, Johnson City.
Sydney Rhoton, Jonesborough.
Pablo Rivas, Jonesborough.
Hannah Rodgers, Johnson City.
Abigail Russell, Kingsport.
Rebekah Saylor, Jonesborough.
Sandon Sherer, Kingsport.
Amy Shumaker, Bristol.
Margaret Siglin, Kingsport.
Jenny Simonsen, Johnson City.
Mackenzie Simpson, Blountville.
Garrett Smith, Church Hill.
Grace Smith, Johnson City.
Rachel Smith, Church Hill.
Bethany Sodergren, Johnson City.
Stephen Sodergren, Johnson City.
Erica Stone, Kingsport.
Sophie Strawn, Johnson City.
Hunter Strouth, Kingsport.
Logan Taylor, Johnson City.
Alexis Terrell, Bristol.
Christina Triplett, Blountville.
Juan Vasquez, Jonesborough.
Kristi Vititoe, Jonesborough.
Jay Wheeler, Jonesborough.
Ty Wilcox, Kingsport.
Garrett Wilkins, Johnson City.
Gideon Williams, Kingsport.
Kiley Wood, Kingsport.
Jonathan Wyatt, Bristol.
Cora Wymer, Johnson City.
Hannah Wyrick, Coeburn, Virginia.
•••
Claire Longaier Jones has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Elon University. The president’s list is composed of students with no grade below an A-minus in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Jones is the daughter of Dr. Everett R. Jones Jr. and Angelic R. Winters of Kingsport.
•••
Clemson University has announced the dean’s list for the spring semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
The following is a list of students from this area:
Parker Leigh Barnes of Jonesborough.
Caitlin E. Hodge of Johnson City.
Abigail Rose Justice of Johnson City.
James William Kalogeros of Johnson City.
Thomas A. Moore of Johnson City.
Jacob A. Thompson of Kingsport.
Kate Juilanna Wright of Kingsport.
•••
Clemson University has announced the spring president’s list. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average.
The following is a list of students from this area:
Emily Ann Addlestone of Kingsport.
Matthew James Cullen of Johnson City.
Margaret A. Elpers of Kingsport.
Sarah Ann Elizabeth Kenneson of Johnson City.
Bailey Lynne Mullins of Bristol.
Landon R. Phemister of Johnson City.
Lauren Elizabeth Phemister of Johnson City.
Hugh Davidson Tagert of Bristol.
Grant Franklin Wilkins of Kingsport.
•••
More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Local students honored include Max Fleming, a marine science major from Bristol, and Paul Peavyhouse, a marine science major from Jonesborough.
•••
More than 1,100 students earned a spot on the president’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University. Local students honored include Austin Baines and Edie Brockman, both from Johnson City, and Jordan Harrison, a marine science major from Wise, Virginia.
•••
The University of Kentucky’s Department of English in the College of Arts & Sciences recently recognized undergraduate students for achievement in an online ceremony during the spring semester. Among them was Andrew Calvert of Gate City, Virginia. Calvert received the Julester Shrady Post Memorial Scholarship.
•••
Samford University has recognized 1,759 students named to the spring semester dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
The following students earned dean’s list recognition:
Hannah Thigpen of Johnson City.
Megan Barnes of Johnson City.
Jeb Jones of Johnson City.
Julia Parr of Johnson City.
Ian Willis of Bluff City.
Sophie LaBar of Bristol.
Isaac Emery of Kingsport.