ROGERSVILLE — The pandemic created a shortage of Meals on Wheels (MOW) delivery people in Hawkins County, but when the senior centers shut down, many of the MOW staff members began making the deliveries.
However, Stephanie Walker told the Times News on Monday now that the senior centers are reopening, MOW staff members won’t be able to make those deliveries to home-bound seniors.
As a result, there is a major shortage of volunteers to make hot meal deliveries to Hawkins County’s home-bound elderly. They specifically need Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers for the senior centers in Rogersville, Church Hill and Mount Carmel.
Walker is director of Nutrition Services for Meals on Wheels Northeast Tennessee, which is based in Johnson City and delivers hot meals to elderly residents in all eight counties of this region. Every day they prepare about 1,000 hot meals that are then taken to senior centers across the region for distribution to homes.
Many of the pre-pandemic home delivery volunteers were older retirees who had a higher risk of life-threatening illness if they were exposed to COVID-19, Walker noted. As a result, most of those folks stayed home when the pandemic began.
“They weren’t comfortable coming out, so we lost a lot of them that way,” Walker said. “Some of them are having health issues. One volunteer has breast cancer, one had gall stones removed, or taking care of a loved one who is not well. It takes them out for weeks and sometimes they don’t come back.”
Approximately 150 hot meals are delivered in Hawkins County every weekday, five days per week.
One volunteer might be expected to deliver 10-15 meals per day, Walker said. That doesn’t have to be every day of the week. Walker said she knows it’s hard to make an every day commitment, so volunteers can deliver as many days as they want per week.
But that’s why they need as many volunteers as they can get, to piece together these delivery routes for every day of the week.
“The route in Rogersville was close to 30 people, so we split that in two,” Walker said. “We need volunteers there every day. There’s a couple of routes in Church Hill, and we need volunteers every day there also. We need all the volunteers we can get.”
Walker added, “Our senior centers are opening for lunch starting July 1, so we won’t have our staff member available to make deliveries. That means they’ll start getting frozen meals, and nobody wants a frozen meal. They want that hot meal every day.
Routes takes about one hour to deliver, and meals are picked up at the local senior center. Walker said this is a wonderful opportunity to serve your community, and church groups and homeschooled students are welcomed.
For more information about how to volunteer in Hawkins County, call (423) 491-0304.