The annual Abingdon Historic Homes Tour will take place Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in downtown Abingdon. Abingdon prides itself on its well-preserved downtown historic district and its commitment to historic preservation. Tour the interiors of a variety of the best-preserved Federal, Victorian and early 20th century houses and buildings in Virginia, all within walking distance downtown.

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.vahighlands festival.com/homes-tour or at Shady Business, 180 E. Main St., or 262 Bradley St. Those who buy their tickets online need to pick up the printed house guide and map to the houses at Shady Business or at 262 Bradley St.

