KINGSPORT — Pleasant vibes of music live and recorded permeate the welcoming Market Street Social Club. People smile when there, whether beer in hand or music in the ear.
Chancellor Lawson sets the tone.
Owned and managed by Lawson, the Market Street Social Club identifies as a neighborhood bar. Mellow in mood and friendly in feel, Lawson’s establishment opened in downtown Kingsport in June.
“Our opening month was really great,” said Lawson, 26, of Kingsport. “Word of mouth was like wildfire. We built some regulars during that first month.”
Open the door. Walk inside to see a stage to the right, seating throughout, and a bar to the left. Led Zeppelin’s untitled album from 1971 (oftentimes referred to as “IV”) spins on a record player in the back. By design, there are no televisions.
“It’s not a sports bar,” said Derek McDilda, of Kingsport. “I like it. It’s my kind of place.”
Three taps as well as multiple coolers feature wide arrays of beer.
“We have craft selections, sours, IPAs, ciders, seltzers, imports, domestics,” Lawson said.
He handed McDilda a wildly colorful can of Lemon Groove IPA, which was crafted by Blackberry Farm Brewery in Maryville, Tennessee. Top popped, he took a sip. Then another.
“This is my first time here,” McDilda said. “He’s got a good selection of beer.”
Food offerings define well as bar food. No pretzels yet, but Lawson does sell an array of morsels that he said pair well with beer.
“We have Hot Pockets, cheese quesadillas, corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, pizza rolls — you know, bar food,” Lawson said. “We eat like drunk college kids.”
Artwork from paintings to framed photos lines the brick walls of Market Street Social Club. To the right, there’s a painting of Elton John and another of Jimi Hendrix. A pair of well-worn dobros accentuate the look.
“We are an arts- and music-focused venue,” Lawson said. “It’s for the artists and the listeners. Our community is different, which I’m proud of.”
A musician solo and as a member of the band Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Lawson in part wanted a venue that would highlight local and traveling musicians. Open mic nights are Mondays and Tuesdays.
“We’re here for listeners to listen and performers to perform,” Lawson said. “We don’t have TVs for that reason.”
Lawson’s a serious musician. In February, he won a showcase round during Tennessee Songwriters Week. For that, he was awarded a new Taylor guitar and the opportunity to perform at the prestigious Bluebird Café in Nashville in March.
“I have only played shows here a few times,” he said. “We haven’t done a Dry Heavers show here yet. I didn’t put this place together to be a personal jam room.”
Roots of Lawson’s dream of opening what became Market Street Social Club date to last fall. He lives nearby. One night while doing much of nothing, the idea struck.
“It did hit me. I thought, ‘This might be cool,’ ” Lawson said. “I sold my motorcycles. From concept to reality, which was from November to June, it happened pretty quick.”
Images of Lawson’s bright red Epiphone guitar are emblazoned above the outside doors of Market Street Social Club. Inside, two large murals depict famous Gibson guitars including B.B. King’s beloved Lucille and Jimmy Page’s double-neck SG.
A record player and stacks of records occupy the back right corner. Yes, Lawson spins vinyl inside Market Street Social Club. And so can you.
“Wednesday nights are vinyl nights,” Lawson said. “We have a good turnout for that. They bring their records. We’ll play our records. Sometimes people swap records. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights are ticketed nights. Entertainment can vary from live music to stand-up comedy. The place is closed on Sundays.
“We’ve had great comics in here,” Lawson said. “Raine McKee hosts and puts together our comedy nights. We’ve had comedian Meredith Kerr here. Comedy nights are every last Saturday of every month.”
Admission on ticketed nights at Market Street Social Club is $5 for music and $7 for comedy.
“We had one weekend with a band from New Zealand, who are now based in Nashville,” Lawson said. “They were absolutely awesome. Then we had Martha Spencer, an Australian named Archer, and Jake Dwyer. Yeah, it was fantastic.”
Lawson said clientele builds through word spread from one patron to prospective others. Primarily, he added, social media and particularly Facebook has to a sizable extent elevated the visibility of Market Street Social Club.
Plans for additions and perhaps expansion exist on the horizon. For now, Lawson’s A-OK with his home away from home being a place that welcomes those who like sips of beer, sounds of music and laughs from comedy.
“We’re not worried about how pretty we are. We’re pretty rugged,” Lawson said. “We’re concerned about it being a good place to hear music.”