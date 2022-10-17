Market Street Social Club

Chancellor Lawson, owner and manager of Market Street Social Club in downtown Kingsport, opened the club in June. Plans for additions and perhaps expansion exist on the horizon.

 Tom Netherland

KINGSPORT — Pleasant vibes of music live and recorded permeate the welcoming Market Street Social Club. People smile when there, whether beer in hand or music in the ear.

Chancellor Lawson sets the tone.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video