KINGSPORT — During the week of Halloween, kids across the country try to come up with a last-minute costume to wear in honor of the one night that promises candy throughout local neighborhoods.
The Schrock family, however, can’t relate.
Brooke Schrock; her husband, Evan; and their four kids, Cayman, Harper, Jonah and Graham, spend months putting together their latest Disney-themed getup. This marks the sixth year the family has taken to the streets on Halloween dressed as elaborate Disney characters.
“I think it stems from my love for Halloween,” Brooke said. “I’ve always loved Halloween. It’s been my favorite holiday since I was a little girl. Once we had kids, we said, ‘Why don’t we just start doing Halloween costumes as a family?’ ”
The tradition started with Disney Pixar’s “Finding Nemo,” which included a wagon-turned-aquarium for the kids — dressed in fish and shark costumes — to ride in through- out the night. Brooke donned a sea anemone costume with numerous balloon tentacles and a clownfish hat while Evan wore scuba gear with a “P. Sherman” tag on his wetsuit.
The family tradition serves as a creative outlet, which Brooke said she had been missing since giving up her elementary school teaching job once she had kids. Little did her husband know it would call for intricate work on his part as well.
The aquarium for the Nemo theme was just the start of Evan’s handiwork. The family’s 2019 “Toy Story” theme called for another wagon transformation into a 4-foot toy box to hold “Andy’s toys,” Buzz Lightyear and Little Bo Peep. The toy box even had the elaborate western scene painted on the side.
“We are huge, huge ‘Toy Story’ fans,” Brooke said. “Everyone knows that about us. The year we decided to do ‘Toy Story,’ we decided we’d have to go big or we’d have to go home. My husband worked a lot on (the toy box). It was 4 feet long. It took over 30 hours to paint it.”
The greatest feat to date, the family said, was the “Up” house, which takes to the sky in the movie thanks to numerous balloons tied to the top. Brooke’s house costume placed third at the Farmers Market’s Halloween costume contest in 2018, thanks mostly to Evan’s intricate construction and Brooke’s painting skills.
“It took probably 50 hours. There were so many pieces that went in it. We had to use math skills to do that one,” Brooke said with a laugh. “It was made of foam so it wasn’t super heavy, but it had a lot of intricate details in it.”
For the kids, it’s all about the characters.
Jonah, 5, has an affinity for villainous characters such as Emperor Zurg, the archenemy of Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 2” and Gaston, Belle’s unwanted suitor in “Beauty and the Beast.” This year, he dressed as the evil Prince John from Disney’s 1973 movie “Robin Hood.” However, the chosen antagonist in each year’s theme said the family camaraderie was the real highlight for him each Halloween.
“I like dressing up as a family,” Jonah said, “because it makes my family happy.”
The family opted for the throwback film because Robin Hood in the movie is a fox, which happened to be a draw for the youngest, Graham.
“I like doing this as a family because we always pick movies that someone in our family likes,” Harper, 7, said. “This year we chose Robin Hood because my baby brother loves foxes.”
Each family member has a favorite movies and characters, but the one request from Cayman, 9, remains that the family hold off on princess movies. But even then, he said, it’s important to have numerous characters in order to offer a better feel for the movie.
“I like that we do this as a family,” Cayman said, “because if just one person dressed up it doesn’t tell the whole story of the movie.”
The yearly Halloween themes also serve as markers in the family’s memory, with each family photo showing growth in each kid in their costumes. Each year offers different elements such a fox obsessions, elaborate toy box creations and new costumes to fit the theme. But the running theme for each member of the family always remains the same — creating memories as a family.
“It’s been about building memories and experiences for our kids too,” Evan said. “That’s something that they can look back on and remember.”
“We hope it is a tradition that continues,” Brooke added, “even with their own kids.”