As May draws to a close, communities are preparing for and celebrating the coming of the summer months with some beloved annual festivals.
This weekend, events such as the Strawberry Festival, State St. Tattoo Fest and Iris Festival will take place across the Appalachian Highlands region.
Strawberry Festival
Unicoi will celebrate the annual Strawberry Festival, which started 20 years ago and honors Wayne Scott, founder of Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms. Hosted at Unicoi Elementary School, the celebration is intended for community members of all ages. Earlier this month, the Town of Unicoi
they completely sold out of booth spaces for festival vendors.
“This year’s festival will be the biggest yet,” said Laura Rogers, director of the Strawberry Festival. “We have a record high of 148 vendors with a wide variety of products. There will be live music from local musicians and a reading of the children’s book ‘I LOVE Strawberries!’ with author Shannon Anderson.”
The Strawberry Festival will be held on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 404 Massachusetts Ave. The event is free to the public. For more information, visit unicoitn.net/strawberry-festival.
State St. Tattoo Fest
State St. Tattoo Fest will return to Bristol for the fourth year, bringing in tattoo artists from across the nation.
“We have over 80 tattooers from all over the country coming to Bristol and tattooing all weekend,” said Justin Brown, co-founder of the event and owner of The Bristol Tattoo Co.
“If you’ve never been to a tattoo convention before, think of it as a giant tattoo shop with 80 artists ready to tattoo you.”
There will be vendors like The Vanity Witch, Girl & Goblin Oddities, Gold Spectrum CBD, Snake Oil Aftercare, Salt & Pepper Apparel, Family Tradition Supply and Keller’s Sign Shop set up at the event.
The festival will run all weekend, May 19-21, with various times. Visit statesttattoofest.com for more information and to book with a tattoo artist.
Iris Festival
Greeneville will celebrate the 28th year of the Iris Festival this weekend, bringing thousands of visitors to the city.
Attendees can anticipate hearing music genres ranging from pop and rock to bluegrass and gospel. There will also be arts and crafts, entertainment and a variety of food vendors set up during the festival.
“Delicacies that will be available include fresh homemade doughnuts, Egyptian cuisine, bloomin’ onions and spiral spuds,” said Aly Collins, general manager of Greene County Partnership, which organizes and promotes the festival. “Booths will also feature vendors specializing in down-home favorites like cotton candy, ice cream, fruit kabobs, fresh-squeezed lemonade and snow cones.”
Other events happening in conjunction with the Iris Festival include the BRAGco Cycling Ride, a vintage car show featuring over 700 vehicles, ax throwing and Downtown Brewfest.