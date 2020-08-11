WISE — The Lonesome Pine Regional Library will provide a way for Southwest Virginia school students to get internet access during the school year.
Library Director Julie Short said on Monday that the library system has ordered 45 mobile hotspots that should arrive in time for school opening in the system’s service area of Lee, Wise, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
“We just put in the order today and we hope to receive them in three to five days,” Short said. “The Library of Virginia is working with us to help expedite the order.”
The 45 hotspot devices will allow students to get free Wi-Fi connections, Short said, and will be available for checkout like other library materials. Checkout policies are being developed for the devices, Short said, and the goal is to make them available before school starts in the counties’ school districts.
School systems officials across the region have cited a lack of internet access as an issue for various percentages of their student enrollment. Initial plans for those school districts include a mix of in-school classes and remote internet-based learning.
Short said that, while students are a primary target of the new service, the hotspots are available to all library patrons with a library card.
“Hotspots are perfect for residents who lack internet access at home, need Wi-Fi coverage when switching service providers or are going on a trip and want to guarantee access to the internet,” library system IT coordinator Jennifer Hall said.
“We felt it important to make this announcement now so families would know this option is coming soon,” Short said.
Funding for the devices comes from a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services grant through the federal CARES Act, Short said. Once the initial order of devices has been inventoried and made available for circulation, she added, the library system may look at ordering more for library patrons.
“Some libraries across the nation charge for the use of these devices, but these will be free to patrons,” Short said.
Short said the new devices are a stop-gap given the regional and national availability of broadband internet accessibility. Another service already available to the public is Wi-Fi connections at each of the nine Lonesome Pine Regional libraries. Short said access is available 24 hours a day — in the libraries during regular hours and outside in the parking lots.
“Each library’s Wi-Fi password is posted on the doors,” Short said.
While not a Lonesome Pine Regional Library service, free Wi-Fi internet service is being installed in the downtown districts of all incorporated towns and Norton in the LENOWISCO Planning District. Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller said that the service — a partnership between the planning district and Scott County Telephone — should be ready for use by early September in all localities.
Miller said the service offers another option to families who may not have internet access for their students.
Short said more information will be on the Lonesome Pine Regional Library’s website — www.lprlibrary.org — once the devices are ready for checkout. She added that other CARES Act-funded services may be announced in coming weeks.