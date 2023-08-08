KINGSPORT — From Morristown to Mount Carmel, Kingsport native Madison Ramey has painted almost 15 murals in the past year.
At 26 years old, Ramey turned her hobby of painting into a career with her business, MadrPaints. She is a graduate of Volunteer High School and Northeast State Community College.
She never really had much interest in art until she started drawing for her son. It went from drawing cartoons to painting portraits and then later became more interested in abstract art.
“After I had my son, I started doodling little cartoon characters for him,” said Ramey. That turned into drawing more and trying to draw more things that were just cartoons and then that kind of turned into painting.”
Her very first mural was in Morristown at Salt of the Earth Boutique. Since then, she has completed murals in Gate City, Kingsport, Church Hill, Elizabethton, Bulls Gap and Mount Carmel. She still creates canvas paintings and does commission work, but she has discovered murals are her biggest passion.
“The more I just kept doing them and doing them, when I wouldn't do a mural for a while it would make me sad,” Ramey said. “I'd be like, that's what I want to be doing. Even though I did have my classes and other gallery shows and stuff in between that I still enjoyed, it was a lot different.”
Most recently she completed a floral mural in the bathroom at MK Styles, a hair salon in Kingsport. She said mural projects usually can take up to two days depending on the size and detail.
“I never would have thought I would be doing murals, especially like two years ago when I really wasn't even drawing or anything and now all of a sudden I do murals full time,” Ramey said. “The whole thing is very crazy when I look back on it.”
In addition to her murals, Ramey also leads painting events. On Aug. 11, she will be leading a sold out step-by-step painting party at Warriors’ Path State Park. The event will help fund projects done by Friends of Warrior’s Path State Park.
This is just one of the many places with which Ramey has had the chance to work in the Kingsport area. She also worked with Petworks Animal Services to do a Cat Canvas Cuddle & Paint, where adoptable cats were in the room while participants painted their own cat portraits.
“All these places I never thought I would be connecting with and just by trying to do community events with, it's touching,” said Ramey. “I never would have thought 10 years ago that I'm going on the news to promote events and things like that.”
She also hopes to bring some more interactive murals to Kingsport in the coming months.