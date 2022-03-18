HILTONS — If the music at the Carter Family Fold were food, Saturday’s main entrée would be a hardy dose of a southern favorite for the next morning — leftover biscuits.
The historic music center will host the old-time band, the Leftover Biscuits, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The show will be the second for the band at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons.
The Leftover Biscuits are members of several groups that have often performed at the Fold. Dr. Mark Handy is well-known to Fold audiences from his performances with Mountain Park Old Time Band as well as Tune Town Old Time. Handy also practices medicine in Abingdon and runs and operates a farm plus an Airbnb in his spare time. According to the Carter Fold press release, he’s also a champion clogger.
The band also includes Joy Patton (who typically plays the fiddle in the Tune Town band), Roger Stamper (who usually fiddles for the band Mountain Park) and Tammy Martin (from the band Fire in the Kitchen). According to the release, the band is known for its old-time music and fast fiddling music to get folks flatfooting at the Fold.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
