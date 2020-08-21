The Foggy Valley comedy crew will be returning to the stage at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport once again. This favorite slapstick team will be performing their witty capers in their new production, “Foggy Valley: A House Divided.”
It’s election time in Foggy Valley, and the mayor’s seat is up for grabs. The Goodin Family feels that there needs to be some changes made around town. Mama Goodin, of the Goodin Family Funeral Parlor, knows the perfect person for the job — herself!
Unfortunately, her son Spoolie Goodin feels the same way about himself. Both have some unique ideas on how to improve the town and are determined to “bury” their opponent, even if they are family.
How will the rest of the Foggy Valley Gang choose between their dear family and friends?
Hilarious pandemonium is sure to ensue when the Goodin Family battles it out at the debate. But remember, a house divided cannot stand.
The show will run for four consecutive weekends: Aug. 28- 30, Sept. 4-6, Sept. 11-13, and Sept. 18-20. Times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 5 and under.
Seniors and groups get a discount.
Doors will open one hour before the show.
A dinner theater option is available as an add-on for an additional price on Saturday, Sept. 12.
To make reservations or for more information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the theater’s webste at www.lamplighttheatre.net.