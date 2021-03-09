KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department certified seven new field training officers (FTOs) last week. They are: Officer Aaron Crawford, Officer Donald Harding III, Officer Robert Hughes, Officer Jeremy Lawson, Officer Jason Powers, Officer Quinn Shelton and Officer Laiken Whitlock.
Details from a release issued by the KPD on Tuesday:
• An FTO is an experienced or more senior member of the department with a history of excellent performance who is responsible for the “real-world” training and evaluation of a probationary or entry-level member of the department.
• FTOs are a critical, and arguably the most important, component of the training that new police officers receive.
• Becoming an FTO is also historically one of the first steps toward career advancement for those officers wishing to eventually promote within the department.
• These new FTOs will supplement other FTOs already in service with the department and will begin utilizing their new skill set almost immediately, as the city’s police department moves to fill several vacancies.
• The department is currently in the process of hiring as many as 10 new trainees out of the most recent police applicant testing process.
• Unlike many occupations where a brand-new employee can be a productive member of an organization on day one, in the law enforcement profession, it can take longer than a year from the initial day someone submits their application until the day that individual is actually able to work independently in the field.
• After the application period, an applicant is thoroughly tested and interviewed, and then extensively vetted via a background investigation. The applicant then must undergo both a physical and psychological evaluation conducted by medical professionals.
• Once sworn in, the newly hired trainee will go through an internal orientation phase and then report to the police academy, which can last anywhere from nine to 12 weeks, depending on which state-authorized law enforcement training academy is utilized.
• After returning home from the academy, the trainee will enter the field training program which consists of 56 12-hour shifts, working under the direct supervision of an FTO. If the trainee receives acceptable ratings during their program, they will eventually be released to work independently as a productive member of the department.