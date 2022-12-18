JOHNSON CITY — Moviegoers have much for which to thank Chris Wilson.
Some of the metal-shredding car crashes in Matt Damon and Christian Bale’s “Ford v Ferrari” from 2019? Thank Chris Wilson.
Cinematic dazzlement in Marvel’s worldwide bonanzas “Black Panther” and the current “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” look impossible. Visual effects artists including Chris Wilson help make the impossible appear possible.
A native of Kingsport and a graduate of Sullivan South High School, Wilson moved back to the region about a year and a half ago. Relocated from Vancouver, Canada, to Blountville, he teaches in the digital media department at East Tennessee State University.
“This is my third semester at ETSU,” said Wilson last week while seated inside his cozy office. “This program is relatively new at ETSU.”
In a sense, Wilson has not left Hollywood. For one, he performed most of his film work while living and working in Vancouver.
“I finished working on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ three months ago,” Wilson said. “I am planning to work with Industrial Light & Magic again.”
The company, founded by “Star Wars” mastermind George Lucas, is located in Vancouver. Wilson moved there to work for the company, which is now owned by Disney.
“That’s where all the work is,” Wilson said. “I loved living there, working there. It’s amazing.”
With Industrial Light & Magic, Wilson worked on a bevy of blockbusters. Titles include Marvel’s “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
However, Wilson’s parents and in-laws live in the Tri-Cities, which helped to inspire his move back home. Plus, given the ability to work remotely, he can still do work for major movies from home.
“My wife and I have two kids. They’re 2 and 4. That was a big reason for the move back. My in-laws live in Blountville and my parents live in Kingsport,” Wilson, 35, said. “I thought that might be the end of my film career. But thanks to COVID, on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ I worked from home in Blountville.”
Wilson’s focus as a visual effects artist includes lighting and rendering, effects simulation, and compositing. He performs his work on a computer. Often branded as CGI (computer generated imagery) work, he makes the unrealistic appear realistic.
In addition to Marvel’s pair of “Black Panther” movies, Wilson worked on DC’s “Justice League,” Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” and Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 hit, “Spectre.”
Without work by artists such as Wilson, many of Hollywood’s action films would not look the same.
“’Black Panther,’ without visual effects — some scenes are all CGI, so a good number of the scenes you would see nothing without CGI,” Wilson said. “Without computers, we would still be using old technology, like the ones used on ‘Star Wars.’”
Wilson grew up in Kingsport like most kids in that he enjoyed movies, played video games, listened to rock music.
“I loved movies growing up,” Wilson said. “But it wasn’t really on my radar.”
As a kid from the Appalachian city of Kingsport, working in the vastness of the movie industry simply did not seem attainable to Wilson.
“Exactly,” he said.
However, when the kid Chris Wilson first saw George Lucas’ “Star Wars,” he became transfixed. He did not know it then, but seeds of the adult Chris Wilson visual effects artist took root way back then.
“One year, I got the ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Star Wars’ trilogies on VHS for Christmas,” Wilson said. “I wore those tapes out. I was always a fan of movies. My tastes in movies have changed over the years. When I was in college, I did a deep dive into the history of film.”
Books on Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, PIXAR, and film history occupy a bookcase inside Wilson’s office. Above them, three small framed photos from films Wilson worked on, including “Ford v Ferrari,” provide subtle hints as to Wilson’s work in film.
“These days, my favorite movies are not heavy in visual effects,” Wilson said. “Probably my favorite director is Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza,” “Boogie Nights,” etc.). But I still enjoy blockbusters.”
Wilson’s stamp applies well within a strong batch of box office jackpots. Take “Ford v Ferrari.” According to IMDB, it cost nearly $100 million to make, and grossed more than $225 million worldwide. Released in 2019, the film made about visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles’ corporate wranglings culminates at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
Crash scenes intense, the film’s racing action appears totally real and performed before a large audience. Not quite. Some of the audience, who were in grandstands, were real. Some of the racing scenes were actual, though not all.
Enter Wilson amid the movie’s team of special effects artists.
“I was the lighting lead on that movie,” Wilson said. “The type of work we were doing is called set addition. They built a little set grandstand. Actual people sat in them. We extended it.”
Wilson turned to a pair of large computer monitors on his desk. He summoned a scene from “Ford v Ferrari.” The scene depicts a row of racecars, drivers ready to climb in, at Le Mans. A grandstand flush with people extends behind and rises above them.
Wilson pointed his cursor to a spot about five or six cars down the row of several dozen cars.
“That’s where the real cars stop,” he said, “and where our work begins.”
Then Wilson directed his cursor to the grandstand. Its first couple of sections, which one can readily discern to contain actual people, are real. However, as the grandstand tails off into the horizon, it’s computer-generated imagery at work.
CGI work continues throughout the film. For instance, Wilson played a scene in which a red racecar flips wildly. Debris from the car flutters and flaps like crazed birds. Yep, CGI helped make that look like an actual car crash. Later on, the film features racing action in the rain.
“Almost all of the cars in the movie are real,” Wilson said. “All of the rain was CGI.”
Wilson eased his chair around, stretched his long legs, and smiled. See him stride through the hallways at ETSU, and one would never know that he’s played a part in some of the world’s recent box office goldmines. At 6’8”, he looks more like a basketball player than a visual effects artist.
Look into his office. Other than a smattering of books and small photos, evidence as to his film work defies notice even from the most observant of people.
And yet he lives a dream.
“I worked with people all over the world,” Wilson said.
Imagine working in your office one day. Then down the hall and by your door walks Steven Spielberg. Yep, Wilson saw the “E.T.” director striding the halls at Industrial Light & Magic one day. Francis Ford “The Godfather” Coppola, too.
Educated at Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, Wilson dreamed big and worked hard to achieve success. Within a year of graduation in 2009, he did work for Pixar Animation Studios on “Toy Story 3.” Two years later and living in New York City, he worked as a CGI artist for Psyop on television commercials for such brands as Coca-Cola, FedEx and IBM.
Then it was on to Vancouver, “Black Panther” and more than a kid from Kingsport may have been able to imagine. Which is one reason why he now teaches back home in the Tri-Cities, to help those whose dreams may seem too big, too.
Wilson dreamed big and worked hard to realize dreams that came true.
“I think that’s key. I didn’t have a natural talent, but I do have a strong work ethic,” Wilson said. “Put in the time. I hope people realize that it’s a possibility.”