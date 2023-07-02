KINGSPORT — Crowds flocked to Downtown Kingsport on Saturday to enjoy the second annual Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration.
Food trucks and vendors lined Main Street, kicking off the celebration. The event featured choices like Baked and Loaded, Center Street Grill, Southern Craft and Jones Kettle Corn. Attendees could also cool down with a refreshing drink or treat from Appalachian Ice, Dips Ice Cream, Espresso Express, Nora’s Fresh Squeeze or Beach Hut.
Blankets and camping chairs filled the grassy areas, sidewalks and asphalt around the Kingsport Train Station. At the start, patrons were advised to shelter in their cars due to the anticipated lightning, but were able to return after a 25-minute delay.
The Music City Stones opened the night with their hour-long set. The Nashville-based tribute band performed Rolling Stones hits like “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” and “Satisfaction.”
Cheap Trick took the stage around 8:30 p.m., opening with “Hello There.”
“Hello there, ladies and gents, are you ready to rock,” the opening lyrics asked. ”Are you ready or not?”
The rock band performed a variety of songs from their extensive discography, with 20 studio albums under their belt. Cheap Trick even performed “That 70’s Song,” which was their iteration of the “That ‘70s Show” theme song.
“Ain’t That a Shame,” “I Want You to Want Me,” and “Surrender” were included on the set list. The band performed an encore of “Gonna Raise Hell” and “Goodnight Now.”
At the end of the night, fireworks illuminated the sky behind the train station with synchronized music. Viewers not downtown could still listen to the soundtrack accompanying the show.