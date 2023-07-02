KINGSPORT — Crowds flocked to Downtown Kingsport on Saturday to enjoy the second annual Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration.

Food trucks and vendors lined Main Street, kicking off the celebration. The event featured choices like Baked and Loaded, Center Street Grill, Southern Craft and Jones Kettle Corn. Attendees could also cool down with a refreshing drink or treat from Appalachian Ice, Dips Ice Cream, Espresso Express, Nora’s Fresh Squeeze or Beach Hut.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you