KINGSPORT — The probability of inclement weather Saturday has prompted Bays Mountain Park to move Kids at Bays to Sunday.
Events are planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Big trucks will be in the parking lot for Kid‘s Touch-a-Truck. There will be food trucks, games, and door prizes.
Children are invited to help celebrate the wolf pack’s big day by making birthday “cards” from 1:30 to 2:30. Naturalists will hide birthday presents. Gypsy Moon Coalition will perform at 2:30 on the amphitheater’s stage. Then at 4, it’s party time for the pack. Stick around to watch the wolves enjoy their birthday treats.
All Kids at Bays activities are free with park admission. Overflow parking will be available in the Eastman Recreation Area with shuttles up the mountain.
The park will still be open Saturday with regular programming.