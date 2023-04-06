Childhood obesity continues to be a problem of epidemic proportions in the United States and many other developed countries.
Obesity in childhood is likely to continue into adulthood. Additionally, it can lead to the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol at a much younger age. Over the last few years, the CDC has emphasized promoting healthy behaviors in our schools. But with summer quickly approaching, developing a plan to keep children healthy and motivated at home is also essential.
Contributing factors
There are many contributing factors to childhood and adolescent obesity. A poor diet, lack of physical activity, genetics, socioeconomic factors and even certain medications can result in increased body fat and overall poor health.
• Diet: Regularly eating fast foods; candy; high-calorie, low-nutrient snacks; and sugary drinks, including sodas, fruit juices and sports drinks, is a leading factor for obesity in children and adults.
• Lack of physical activity: Getting less than the recommended amount of exercise is also closely linked to obesity. It’s easier to develop sedentary habits such as watching television or playing video games when children are home all day and the temperatures increase outside.
• Genetics and other family factors: A few studies have linked genetics with the development of obesity. However, the direct impact is considered to be low. More likely, a combination of genetics with other environmental factors, such as increased intake of high-calorie foods and decreased physical activity, is the more prominent issue.
• Socioeconomic factors: Healthy food options, unfortunately, tend to be more expensive. This can lead to increased consumption of convenience foods such as frozen meals, crackers, cookies and other nonperishables that cost less and last longer.
• Certain medications: Some medicines can increase the risk of developing obesity. This includes but is not limited to prednisone, other steroids, antidepressants, etc.
Complications
Obesity can lead to many chronic illnesses that we previously saw only in adults. This includes type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, asthma, gall bladder issues, and cardiovascular disease.
• Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition affecting how your body uses sugar (glucose). Obesity and a sedentary lifestyle can dramatically increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
• High cholesterol and high blood pressure can result from a poor diet and decreased physical activity. These factors can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, possibly leading to a heart attack or stroke later in life.
• Breathing problems. Asthma is more common in children who are overweight. Children with obesity are also more likely to develop obstructive sleep apnea, a potentially serious disorder in which someone’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.
• Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This disorder causes fatty deposits to build up in the liver, potentially leading to scarring and liver damage.
• Poor self-esteem and depression. Overweight children and adolescents may experience a loss of self-esteem and an increased risk of depression and anxiety.
Promoting healthy behaviors all summer
• Create structure: Children have a more consistent routine during the school year, but this is not always true for summer break. Create a routine that promotes movement and activity. This can be as simple as taking regular walks with the family, attending swim lessons, or having a regularly scheduled play date with friends each week. Maintaining a regular bedtime each night is also essential so they rest well and have plenty of energy for the next day.
• Place limits on screen time: Most children will choose screen time over outside play if given a choice. Placing limits on screen time can encourage them to remain more active. Making devices inaccessible during certain hours and limiting the number of hours each day can promote a healthier lifestyle and encourage imaginative play.
• Find a friend: Children are more likely to be active when they’re with other children. Scheduling regular playdates and getting them involved in a local group like scouts or a community sports team are great ways to help kids maintain social relationships and encourage active play during the summer.
• Be prepared for summer weather: The heat, humidity, and intermittent inclement summer weather can often hinder outdoor physical activity. Planning for these obstacles can ensure that children remain active regardless of the weather. Participating in outdoor activities in the morning before the temperature rises and water activities are great ways to be the heat. Make sure that you have options for indoor activities as well for those days when the heat may be too much or in case of stormy weather. Dance parties, active games such as Twister, and physical activity videos geared toward children are great ways to stay active when stuck indoors. You can also check out local climbing gyms, indoor playgrounds/trampoline parks, or bowling alleys.
Many factors lead to childhood obesity. However, adopting healthy lifestyle choices and creating a plan for staying active all year can help your child make permanent changes for a longer, healthier life. As always, please speak with your child’s pediatrician before adopting any changes in diet and activity to ensure it’s the right choice for your child, and make sure that you always use appropriate safety equipment for whatever activity you choose. Stay healthy Kingsport!