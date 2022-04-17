One Christmas dark night while out in the cold
There all of my sins before me did roll
I thought of this world, its pleasures and fears
And all of the things that ever I’d done
Years after a teenaged Null Wallen worked the farm of Floyd and Florence Willis Robinson in rural Lee County, Virginia, he met and married Florence’s niece Pearl Johnson. By this time the Robinsons had moved to the next house over, known as “the Gilliam place.” Null and Pearl began housekeeping in the house he’d lived in with the Robinsons when he’d worked for the family.
Null and Pearl married on Feb. 21, 1914 and welcomed their first Child, Floyd Jackson Wallen on Dec. 23 of the same year. The birth-date is important here because it probably is why Null was returning home from a revival alone one clear, cold night. Pearl was likely “with child” or with the infant child.
The night sky was star-filled. Null carried a lantern as he made his way along the dirt roads and “nigh-cuts” wherever paths would shorten his walk home. He’d been a faithful churchgoer over the years. Probably often at Willis Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, especially likely when he had lived with his now-wife Pearl’s maternal Aunt Florence. Florence had grown up very near the church, as had Pearl, and the Willis family was deeply rooted in the church.
Florence was well-known as a “shouter” when moved by the Spirit, according to family lore.
It is lost to memory whether the revival Null had been attending all that week was at Willis Chapel. But he likely was coming from that direction based on his having chosen to take the last “nigh-cut,” which took him along a path on the hillside just above the back of “the Gilliam place” and on toward his home with Pearl.
On his walk “the Lord had been working on him,” he would later testify of the conviction he’d felt come upon him that evening. There in the dark, lantern lighting the way, and under a large apple tree, Null asked Jesus into his heart.
Then down on my knees there on the ground
That was the true way my Saviour was found
Null rejoiced with such vigor his shouts of praise and thanksgiving were heard by Aunt Florence, who rushed from her home there nearby to find him. She, too, fell to her knees and began to shout and rejoice that young Null had been saved. They hugged. They prayed. They cried tears of joy and release.
There came a bright light from heaven above
That filled my whole soul with Christ and His love
I praise His dear name forever to be
He suffered and died for you and for me
Null remained a devout Christian the rest of his life and he and Pearl were members of Willis Chapel. Eight of their children were saved at and joined the church, being baptized in the nearby Clinch River during the “June Meeting.” The ninth of their children who reached adulthood accepted Christ while fighting on the front lines, advancing into Germany, during World War II.
The bold print verses in this article are the partial lyrics from a hymn, “Seeking the Lord,” Null later would sing on cold winter nights to his and Pearl’s children, including the baby of the family and last surviving sibling, Wanda Jane.
Faithful readers of this column will recognize Wanda as “Mom” of the writer, and Null and the writer’s maternal grandfather, “Popie” Wallen. The hymn was penned by James Gladson and Henry C. Shanks, according to a well-worn hymnal Wanda’s fellow West View Primitive Baptist Church member Zula McCullough tracked down for her.
“I didn’t know the name of the song, but I told her it started ‘One Christmas dark night, while out in the cold’ and she found it,” Wanda said.
For the past 41 years, Easter Sunday has extra meaning for Wanda and the rest of Null’s descendants: he went to heaven on Easter morning, 1981.
The half of that love has never been told
That came to my heart there out in the cold
How sweet was that word of mercy divine
Thy presence and joy shall ever be mine
With “Christmas” as its second word, I had to wonder why this song has been on Mom’s mind more so than usual as Easter approached.
After reading all the lyrics, I think it is exactly why we, as Christians, mark the solemnity of the last few days and celebrate Easter today.
Christ has died, Christ is risen, Christ shall come again.