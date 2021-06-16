KINGSPORT — Two groups have scheduled events in the Model City to commemorate Juneteenth.
The following events (except the Thursday online event) are at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center and Ball Field, 301 Louis St. at MLK Drive.
The events are free, and parking is also free in the nearby Eastman parking lot.
Events and activities are subject to change.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
6 p.m. — Virtual presentation on Juneteenth, the Constitution and Civil Rights with Dr. Stewart Harris, associate director, Abraham Lincoln Institute for the Study of Leadership and Public Policy, Lincoln Memorial University. www.FaceBook.com/EastmanChemicalCo
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
6 p.m. — Juneteenth Parade from Centennial Park, downtown Kingsport, to the Dobbins Ball Field, Louis Street and MLK Drive, Riverview
5 p.m. — National Guard Drug Stash Mobile in the ball field
8 p.m. — Outdoor movie: “The Nutty Professor” (PG), Dobbins Ball Field (free popcorn and cotton candy)
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
10 a.m. — Opening ceremony, special letter of welcome, Calvin Sneed
“Amazing Grace” by Abey Hensley
10:30 a.m. — Purpose of Juneteenth: Eastman Connect, Bishop Ron Collins and Karen Ellison
Juneteenth proclamation from Mayor Pat Shull
“Kingsport” from Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt
Words of Unity from Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Miles Burdine
Remarks from Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Tracey Kittrell
Reading of Tennessee Legislature resolution by Kingsport Alderman Paul Montgomery
Remarks from Sullivan County Commissioner Hunter Locke
Tolling of the Freedom Bell to begin the Juneteenth Celebration events: Kingsport Alderman Betsy Cooper
Noon to 8 p.m. — DJ Jimmy Jam
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — D-B Double Dual Wrestling Camp, featuring coach Wesley Idlette and Trey and Clint Morrisette
Noon to 1 p.m. — Unity Drum Circle
1 to 2 p.m. — D-B Football Camp, featuring former coach Graham Clark, current coach Joey Christian, former players Teddy Gaines and Malik Foreman
Unity Food Tasting, Douglass Community Room, V.O. Dobbins Community Center
2 to 4 p.m. — D-B Basketball Skills and Drills, featuring former players Dimingo Hale and Travis Sensabaugh
3 to 4 p.m. — Juneteenth Band from Washington, D.C.
4 to 4:30 p.m. — Demonstration by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit
4 to 5 p.m. — Concert by Dove Award-winning singer and rap artist Aaron Cole
5 to 5:30 p.m. — School supplies giveaways by the Vic Danger Legacy Bikers
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Holloway Dance Hip Hop (V.O. Dobbins large gymnasium)
5 to 5:45 p.m. — Kaifa African Fashion Show
5:30 to 6 p.m. — Door prizes
5:45 to 6:15 p.m. — Fraternity Step Show by Phi Beta Sigma members
6:20 to 7 p.m. — Juneteenth Band selections
7:15 p.m. — Closing remarks on day’s events; information about Sunday’s activities
Additional ongoing booths and information at the Dobbins Ball Field all day:
Balloon Art by New Vision Youth
Beach Hut
Mona’s Food Factory
Eastman Connect Resource Group booth
Joe Bradley Inflatables
Sons and Daughters of Douglass Alumni Association
Central Baptist Church voter registration
Job Corps — Shiloh Baptist Church
Northeast State Community College — drones and helicopter
Sullivan County Health Department — SCAD
KT — Notary Mobile Tina Thompson
United Healthcare
Girls, Inc.
Appalachian Literacy Initiative — book giveaways
Northwestern Mutual Finances and Insurance
Clark Funeral Home
Sack races in field
Kid’s Center
Johnson City NAACP/UMOJA Face Painting
Dancing on the Stage
Food booths and vendors (fish, wings, bologna sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks)
Lamplight Theater
Creations by Tish and Angie
Friends & Neighbors
New Vision Youth & Children of the Community free T-shirt giveaway
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office youth fingerprinting (must have parent present)
Marsh Blood Mobile Unit
Kingsport Fire Department
Sister’s Cravings
KHRA Life Skills
Farmasi by Radiance Skin Cosmetics
Soloist rap artist Zacharias Dukes
Operation HOPE/First Horizon Bank National Community Outreach
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
4 to 5 p.m. — Welcome and prayer from Minister Tanya Foreman
Scripture by Pastor Barry Braun
Musical Selection from Abey Hensely
Atlanta gospel soloist Bonita Williamson
Juneteenth poem by Sister Donna Morrisette
Why Juneteenth by Bishop Ronnie Collins
Music by Christian singer Tobias
Closing remarks by Bishop Ronnie Collins
Benediction by Rev. Kenneth Calvert
TRI-CITIES JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL
The Tri-Cities Juneteenth Festival returns to the Model City from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Kingsport Memorial Gardens Park (on Fort Henry Drive) across from Dobyns-Bennett High School.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
• Vendors and food trucks (noon to 9 p.m.)
• Kids Zone with bouncy houses, face painting and crafts (noon to 5 p.m.)
• COVID-19 vaccinations by the Sullivan County Health Department (noon to 6 p.m.)
• Proclamations from Sullivan County (2 p.m.) and Kingsport (4:30 p.m.)
• Stilt walker performances (4 and 7 p.m.)
• Historical presentation by Sherman Patrick, professor of African-American history (1:30 p.m.)
“We have a very diverse lineup of entertainment. All of our artists are minorities, but they all sing different genres of music including country, hip hop, Latin American and rock,” organizer Kiera Moore Majeed said.
• T.R. and Carla Dunn, gospel (2 p.m.)
• Tobias, contemporary Christian (4:45 p.m.)
• Jay Davis, country soul (5:30 p.m.)
• T.J. Darnell, acoustic rock (6:15 p.m.)
• Florencia, Latin American (7:30 p.m.)
• Ishmael Nahemia, hip hop (8 p.m.)
• Tyrique Shahmir, hip hop (8:30 p.m.)