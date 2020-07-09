The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts has announced their fall schedule of classes of experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults with some minor safety adjustments.
Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com.
“The pandemic took everyone by surprise this past spring and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel classes for several different reasons,” director Theresa Hammons said.
The McKinney Center offered spring students options to take a full refund, take a class credit, or donate their registration fee.
“We felt that was the right thing to do,” Hammons said. “People were in different situations and we felt it was only right to give people a refund for the classes that they could not take. There were also a good number of students who donated their registration fee and we are so grateful! Those donations along with those who donated their Art in the Park Vendor fees and their Masterpiece Mingle ticket fees helped us tremendously.” Although the Center has been closed for most of the summer, the staff and faculty are looking forward to starting fresh come August, beginning with their Fall Open House on Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Fall Open House will give visitors a look into what classes will be offered this semester. Visitors can socially distance while viewing class information and displays. The McKinney Center faculty will be present for any questions potential students may have about their classes. “The Open House is a good time to meet your instructor and to really see what you will get out of taking a class here at the McKinney Center,” states Hammons.
Art, music, drama, crafts, and dance will be offered this fall for students of all ages. For children, the program offers instruction for young artists who are ready to explore the world of art. Students receive an introduction to art skills where activities and projects are organized to develop understanding and experiment with a wide variety of media, techniques, and processes.
For older elementary aged students, courses are taught to build their skills as artist, including drawing and painting skills that will be taken to the next level. Classes in drama, film, music, and dance are also available for this age range to include Art Adventures, Creative Construction, Homeschool Art, Kids N Clay, Young Potters, Let’s Make a TV Show, Anime, Mosaics, Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Pottery, and Guitar.
Offerings for older students and adults include a wide range of courses in pottery, painting, drawing, paper art, jewelry, mosaics, writing, dance, music, and various workshops. Director There Hammons states, “There is something for everyone here at the McKinney Center. Most of our classes are for beginners. While our classes have always been small in size, we are taking it a step further this semester and limiting the maximum number of students in our classes to 8-9 students. For our dance classes that take place in the auditorium, the maximum number of students will be no more than 15. So, if you are more or less skilled, the instructor has time to work with you one on one.”
The McKinney Center had to change their schedule of classes a bit this semester, giving 30 minutes between classes to provide ample time for students, faculty, and staff to clean up and disinfect before the next class. To do this, a few classes had to be eliminated from the schedule, but were replaced with more one-day workshops. Several new workshops will be offered including mosaics, Zentangle, glass fusion, pottery decorating, soap making, crocheting, and even hydroponics! The McKinney Center has also developed a few online only classes for those who prefer to take a class at home.
Other changes will include supply kits for individual students rather than using shared supplies, breaks in classes to wash hands, continuing a strict regimen of disinfecting and cleaning the building, and providing video options for students who miss a class due to feeling ill. To read the McKinney Center’s complete list of policies and procedures please go to mckinneycenter.com.
Early registration secures a spot in class as well as a $10 discount through Aug. 15. Individual class costs vary.
The Fall Open House will be held at the McKinney Center on Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be an opportunity for the public to see what the spring classes have to offer. Faculty will be present for questions and demonstrations. The last day to register for classes is Aug. 21, 5 p.m.
The McKinney Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Staff members encourage all visitors to be at home at the McKinney Center; take a class, participate in an exhibition, come to a lecture, volunteer your time, attend a workshop, or set up an easel on the grounds and paint. Please check the McKinney Center Facebook page throughout the year for information about our exciting programs and events.
Full descriptions of class offerings can be found online at www.mckinneycenter.com or by stopping by the McKinney Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to pick up a catalog. For additional information contact McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons at [email protected] or call 423.753.0562.