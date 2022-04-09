KINGSPORT — The Model City lost what might have been its greatest advocate for the homeless when Josephine Hutchison Morrison passed away at 105 this week. But those who knew and loved Morrison believe her legacy of good works and faithfulness will live on.
“She demonstrated and lived her love of individuals because she knew she was loved by God,” Morrison’s dear friend of 35 years, Betsy Preston, told the Times News.
Morrison, who was often referred to as “Jo,” died on Wednesday after living a life dedicated to bettering the Kingsport community and specifically aiding the homeless throughout the Model City.
“She was a servant of the Lord, a believer in taking action and moving forward to make things occur in her community and in the lives of others,” Preston said. “She definitely believed in establishing and continuing ministry to low-income individuals needing housing and support services.”
Morrison was the co-founder of the Holston Habitat for Humanity in Kingsport and also helped establish Habitat for Humanity groups throughout the Tri-Cities. She was also asked to serve on Tennessee Gov. Ned McWherter’s housing task force.
Morrison also was the founder and vice president of the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. She started the KHM at the age of 103 with Preston, who still serves as the group’s secretary.
Morrison and Preston’s fervor to improve the lives of the homeless was sparked by a conversation on a stormy day in Kingsport the two never seemed to forget.
“We were coming from church on a Wednesday in 2017,” Preston said. “It was a strange storm in February. It was thundering and lightning. We got to an intersection and there was a clap of thunder and she said, ‘Betsy, where are the homeless sleeping tonight?’ That was the beginning of our walk towards the Kingsport Homeless Ministry.”
Morrison also left a legacy of faithfulness.
She helped start Waverly Road Presbyterian Church and was a charter member along with her husband, Robert Hall Morrison, Jr., who died in 1981. She was also the first woman to be ordained as an elder at Waverly Road and served in numerous roles throughout her life and taught Sunday school until she was 100.
Morrison raised three children and will be missed by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The loss also seems to be one that stretches throughout the community.
“Citizens, I am saddened by the passing of Jo Morrison, a wonderful person deeply committed to the betterment of her community,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said in an email distributed to various officials on Friday. “The City expresses condolences to her family and friends.”
Morrison will be remembered by her family and loved ones, but they and the community will have her life’s work and legacy for the rest of time.
“She was a shining light,” said the Rev. Will Shewey, of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, which works closely with the homeless. “A big light went out when we lost her. But she left lots of little lights in Kingsport.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.