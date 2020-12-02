KINGSPORT — If you’re looking for a special shopping experience and a way to support local businesses, the Downtown Kingsport Association’s annual Jingle & Mingle is the shopping event for you.
Jingle and Mingle is ...
Forty downtown shops that will be open for extended shopping hours.
You’re sure to find something for everyone on your holiday gift list in the boutiques, specialty shops, art galleries, salons and spas, antique shops, breweries and restaurants in downtown Kingsport.
When is Jingle and Mingle?
The shopping event will take place Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Kingsport.
Enjoy the holiday decorations and lights, check out the storefront window displays, take a festive photo at the Santa sculpture in Centennial Park or a selfie at one of the many colorful murals located throughout downtown. Enjoy the lights of the Kingsport Christmas Tree and the beauty of the Nativity scene at historic Church Circle.
Please shop safely
The DKA asks that you help maintain downtown Kingsport as a safe shopping destination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adhere to the Sullivan County mask mandate and wear a mask while shopping, observe social distancing and make use of hand sanitizer stations located in the shops and businesses.
Visit the DKA on Facebook or Instagram for more details from participating businesses.
Local businesses need your help
DKA officials said that now more than ever, when you shop small and shop local, you are helping small businesses succeed, while keeping more of your shopping dollars in Kingsport.
About the DKA
The DKA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Kingsport. The organization’s purpose is to promote downtown as the heart of the community, to strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and to restore its unique historical characteristics and beauty. To learn more, visit www.downtownkingsport.org.