ROGERSVILLE — At 6 years of age, Carson Justice was by far the youngest volunteer at Thursday’s People Loving People free Thanksgiving dinner in Rogersville, but he wasn’t the youngest volunteer in the history of the event.
That’s a title Carson earned two years ago when his mom, Deanna Justice, brought him to work the PLP event at the age of 4.
Two years ago Carson was a box taper, and on Thursday his job was handing trays to his mom to fill up with green beans.
When he gets older he hopes to be promoted to veggies, and maybe someday turkey and ham.
Volunteering at the PLP event has been a tradition for Deanna since she was in middle school, and now she wants it to become a tradition for Carson as well.
“I think it’s important for him to experience serving others before we serve ourselves,” Deanna said. “That’s what I was telling him this morning, I said ‘You understand why we do this. Jesus wants us to serve others in place of ourselves.’ This is something I want him to grow up doing, and then he’ll pass it down to his children.”
Numbers down substantially due to pandemic
Last year’s PLP Thanksgiving was the biggest ever, with 3,901 meals served.
As was to be expected the numbers were down quite a bit Thursday due to the pandemic, with a total of 2,528 meals served, including 1,982 deliveries and 546 carry-out meals. There was no dine-in Thursday at Joseph Rogers Primary due to the pandemic.
The event was made possible with the assistance of 300 volunteers, not including another 100 who provided desserts and breads for the dressing.
They prepared 1,100 pounds of turkey, 900 pounds of ham, 750 pounds of dressing, 400 pounds of green beans, 400 pounds of corn, 600 pounds of mashed potatoes, 300 pounds of cranberry sauces, 3,500 rolls and more than 3,500 desserts.
Although there were quite a few leftovers, not a crumb went to waste. Leftovers were taken by Of One Accord ministry, which delivered them to multiple shelters, as well as Hope Haven ministries in Kingsport.
“I thank God and give Him the glory”
Event organizer Dr. Blain Jones said the 2020 People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner went about the way he expected.
“I am so thankful to our community for the support they gave, from desserts and bread to volunteers in every job, we could not have done it without them,” Jones said. “I particularly want to thank Mr. Jim Ramey and his team of volunteers with the Sullivan Baptist Association Disaster Relief Kitchen; Russ Williamson, our chef; Whitney Pinkston and her team of cooks; Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and his team and trustees; and the Cherokee Lady Chief basketball team for all of their hard work and support. Also, without the financial donations and sponsorships from far and wide, we would not have been able to pull this off.”
Jones added, “And finally, but foremost, I thank God and give Him the glory for another very successful event in what has been the craziest year I can ever remember.”
“We just like to give back to the community”
One thing that didn’t change this year was the spirit of volunteerism that arises for the PLP event every year.
Amanda Burton used to bring a bunch of her Surgoinsville Boy Scouts to volunteer every year. They’re a little bit older and they’re not Boy Scouts anymore, but they’re still interested in doing their duty.
This is the seventh year they’ve participated in the PLP dinner, and on Thursday they were filling to-go platters with mashed potatoes, corn and green beans.
“We just like to give back to the community,” Burton said. “It’s an awesome program. I don’t cook (Thanksgiving dinner). My mom cooks, so this is a good way to give back. These boys want to get up and do it every time.”
The next line over from Burton and her boys was David Mooneyham of Mooresburg, who was “on ham patrol” — loading to-go trays with ham. Mooneyham, who is in his fifth year of volunteering at the PLP event, brought his wife and daughter to help as well.
“We are saved by God’s grace to do good works,” Mooneyham said. “Helping the poor and the needy and those in need is part of it.”
Amber Fisher is in her sixth or seventh year of volunteering with her daughters Abigail and Addison.
“We know exactly what to do,” Amber said. “We’ve got it down to a system. Of course, he (Jones) has a well-run system here anyway. He’s got it down to a T.”
Amber added, “We enjoy it, and my kids like to do it every year. We enjoy spending time with each other, and the other people, and doing what’s needed to help out everybody.”
“They (inmates) come early and get everything ready”
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, who brought about 20 inmates to help throughout the event, was also on hand packing to-go and delivery boxes.
“They (inmates) come early and get everything ready on Tuesday,” Lawson said. “They were here yesterday, and now they’re here today, and they’ll be cleaning up this afternoon. Dr. Jones was really appreciative of them being here and doing so much work.”
David Frazier from Fall Branch was participating in his first PLP Thanksgiving Dinner, loading trays of turkey and ham into boxes. He liked it, although he wasn’t used to seeing this much turkey at one time.
“It’s a good way to diet because I figure I ain’t gonna eat turkey when I get home,” Frazier said.