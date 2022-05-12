HILTONS — If you combined music legends Doc Watson and Jerry Lee Lewis, you might come up with an artist like Jeff Little.
The Jeff Little Trio will return to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m., where Little will offer up his rockabilly music steeped in mountain tradition.
Little is known as a “hotshot rockabilly pianist,” according to a press release from the Carter Fold, hailing from Boone, North Carolina. Little grew up surrounded by music at his family’s music store and began playing piano at age 5. But possibly Little’s largest musical influence was his neighbor and family friend, Doc Watson.
Little blends Appalachian music reminiscent of Watson with a rockabilly sound influenced by rock n roll pianist, Jerry Lee Lewis.
“Oh sure, you had to know some Jerry Lee when I was coming up,” Little said in the release. “His tunes would buy you a burger; you didn’t have to live on peanuts. But even back then I never did get to thinking I was Jerry Lee. I kept a lot of me in my music.”
Performing with Jeff will be Steve Lewis on guitar and Josh Scott on upright bass. Steve Lewis is known for his flat picking and his mastery of the five-string banjo, winning numerous championships for both, the release said. Scott rounds out the trio and has been featured on stage and in the studio with many critically acclaimed artists of acoustic and Americana music. Little’s son, Luke, will also join the trio on the mandolin.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Hwy, Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information or for a complete show schedule, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.