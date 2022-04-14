HILTONS — The Grayson Highland, Virginia-based band Jackson Cunningham and Nobody’s Business will take the stage at the Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The old-time, mountain music band will perform on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.
The band hails from the Grayson Highland Mountain region of Southwest Virginia. The band plays old-time bluegrass and country music true to the Appalachian region. According to a release from the Carter Fold, the band features a “diverse and entertaining balance of hard driving fiddle and banjo tunes, mountain ballads, old sacred songs, and square dance music.” The release also said Jackson Cunningham and Nobody’s Business “will keep the dance floor lively” with music often heard at the Carter Fold.
Cunningham plays guitar and mandolin for the band and has played traditional music most of his life. He’s been in numerous bands over the years such as the Cabin Creek Boys, the Whitetop Mountain Band, the Whitetop Mountaineers, the South Carolina Broadcasters, and the Dixie Bluegrass Boys. Other members with backgrounds steeped in mountain music include Trevor McKenzie on the fiddle, Stu Geisbert on the bass and Hanna Traynham on the clawhammer banjo.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A P Carter Hwy, Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information or for a complete show schedule, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.
