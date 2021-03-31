I’m just going to say it: 2020 was a stressful year of unknowns. We were told to wash our hands, social distance and wear a mask.
However, as a community, we were never told to take care of the most crucial organ that has to deal with all the stress that comes with a pandemic. Being mindful of your mental health is essential. Getting a grasp on that feeling of anxiety and pushing forward is the key. Recognizing what is typical and what is not may help ease that feeling.
The brain is an amazing, 3-pound organ that controls all bodily functions, interprets information from the outside world, and embodies the mind and soul’s essence. Intelligence, creativity, emotion, and memory are a few of the many things governed by the brain.
According to a study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, “The brain is a social organ.” When participants who were completely isolated for a while were shown pictures of people interacting, there was activity in their substantia nigra, a part of the brain that has been linked with hunger. “This suggests that our brains are susceptible to the experience of being alone and that social contact is a basic need,” the study noted.
Connection is the key with loved ones and friends. Schedule regular video calls rather than text. Seeing a face and hearing a voice triggers your brain to release feel-good hormones.
Exercising five days a week to prevent cognitive decline can activate stem cells that were dormant, encouraging neural growth, new connections and increasing brain volume. Research has shown that higher levels of moderate to vigorous exercise are associated with increased cortical thickness in specific brain regions. Being active promotes the release of proteins called neurotrophic factors. This, in turn, stimulates the creation of new brain cells and blood vessels in the brain, which helps maintain its structure and function.
Here a few simple strategies to improve brain health:
• Meditate to work through the discomfort
• Use your left hand to stoke creativity
• Tend a garden to improve your mood
• Use strength training to strengthen memories
• Play “Tetris” to improve the mind’s efficiency
• Take a nap to solidify the memory
• Eat foods rich in Vitamin B to prevent cognitive decline
• Change your routine to boost brain power
Challenge yourself to help the brain grow
The brain loves to be pushed. Stay busy. Being distracted can get you away from the cycle of negative thoughts. Enjoy hobbies that you can do at home. Healthy Kingsport’s Facebook page has lots of ideas that bring you new hobbies or support the old hobbies you may already have. Setting priorities, do not be overwhelmed by creating a life-changing list of things to do while staying at home. Set achievable goals each day and outline steps to those goals.