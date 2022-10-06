A stroke occurs when there is an interruption of blood flow to the brain. This can occur because of bleeding in the brain, called a hemorrhagic stroke, or due to a blockage in an artery, called an ischemic stroke. More than 85% of strokes are ischemic in nature. When the part of the brain that is supplied by the blocked artery doesn’t get enough blood and oxygen, the brain cells in that area die, causing classic, sudden-appearing symptoms like face drooping, slurred speech, and arm or leg weakness. It is important to recognize these symptoms and call 911, even if they resolve.
A transient ischemic attack, or TIA, is sometimes called a mini stroke. TIAs present with the same symptoms as a stroke, but they go away quicker, which can cause some people to ignore them. It is important to recognize these symptoms because a TIA is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain that is a major risk factor for future strokes.
Who is affected by strokes?
According to the American Heart Association, about 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke each year. Annually, 147,000 people die from a stroke, making it the fifth leading cause of death and disability among adults in the United States. Women have more strokes than men and are more likely to die from a stroke. Black Americans and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately affected, in part because they have higher rates of stroke risk factors, like high blood pressure and diabetes. The good news is that up to 80% of strokes may be prevented with enhanced public awareness of warning symptoms and lifestyle modifications for those at risk.
What are the major signs of a stroke to look for?
Remember that these symptoms occur suddenly, and the faster you recognize them, the greater the chance of recovery. While strokes are more common in people over the age of 55, they can occur in any age group. The most common symptoms can be remembered by the acronym FAST.
• Face drooping: Ask the person to smile and look for unevenness in their smile.
• Arm weakness: Ask if one arm is weak or numb and ask the person to raise both arms. Look for a downward drift of one arm.
• Speech difficulty: Is the speech slurred or difficult to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like “The sky is blue” and see if the sentence is repeated correctly.
•Time to call 911: If any of these symptoms are present, call 911 and get the person to the hospital as soon as possible.
What can you do to reduce your risk?
You can’t control some risk factors, like age, gender, race, and genetics, but you can modify other risk factors by following these tips:
• Be active. Aim for 150 minutes of aerobic activity spread throughout the week.
• Maintain a healthy weight. Do this by exercising more and reducing your daily calories.
• Eat a heart-healthy diet. Choose whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Limit saturated fats, red meat, and sugar-sweetened drinks. The Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet are particularly helpful for women and people with diabetes in reducing the risk of stroke.
• Do not smoke. This includes vaping.
• Reduce your blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke.
• Reduce your blood sugar. High blood sugar damages the blood vessels over time, increasing the risk of a stroke.
Key takeaway facts about stroke
• Strokes happen because of decreased blood flow to the brain. A reduction in oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood to the brain causes brain cell death, which can be irreversible and life-altering.
• One in four stroke survivors is at risk for another, highlighting the importance of prevention.
• Know your risk factors for stroke and do your best to manage them: Exercise more; eat better; control your blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar; and don’t smoke.
• Know how to spot a stroke FAST: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911.
For more information, visit the American Heart Association’s website on stroke recognition and prevention at https://www.stroke.org/en/ and as always, consult your trusted health care provider for more information. Stay healthy Kingsport!
Maureen Knechtel is academic coordinator, associate professor of physician assistant studies at Milligan University. She wrote this on behalf of Healthy Kingsport. Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle.