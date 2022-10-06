Maureen Knechtel

What is a stroke?

A stroke occurs when there is an interruption of blood flow to the brain. This can occur because of bleeding in the brain, called a hemorrhagic stroke, or due to a blockage in an artery, called an ischemic stroke. More than 85% of strokes are ischemic in nature. When the part of the brain that is supplied by the blocked artery doesn’t get enough blood and oxygen, the brain cells in that area die, causing classic, sudden-appearing symptoms like face drooping, slurred speech, and arm or leg weakness. It is important to recognize these symptoms and call 911, even if they resolve.

Maureen Knechtel is academic coordinator, associate professor of physician assistant studies at Milligan University. She wrote this on behalf of Healthy Kingsport. Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle.