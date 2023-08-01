We all love bringing our dogs to a pool day in the summer. However, swimming may not come naturally to all dogs.
It is important to understand how comfortable your dog feels around water. Remember, even the best swimmers can use some training. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips to help dog owners teach their four-legged friends pool safety.
— Build confidence. Learning to swim or getting comfortable around water is a slow process for everyone, even dogs. Even breeds that are natural swimmers tend to be afraid the first time they enter water. Be sure to take it slow and praise your dog every step of the way.
— Supervision. Never leave your dog unsupervised while in the pool no matter how good of a swimmer they are. They may need your help and be unable to bark to get your attention.
— Moderation. Swimming is a great form of exercise, but as with any workout, it should be done in moderation. If your dog is new to swimming, they are exercising new muscles and may get worn out quickly. Don’t let your dog overexert themselves. Also keep in mind that smaller breeds tend to get tired faster due to their short limbs.
— Learning the dog paddle. While your dog is learning to dogpaddle, they will sometimes only paddle with their front legs. If this is the case, lift their hind legs to help them float. They will quickly catch on, and moving forward they will keep their back end up.
— Rinse off. Make sure to wash your pup off with a hose after the pool, as the chemicals can irritate your dog’s skin.
— Learn the ladder. Dogs are unfamiliar with climbing ladders, so they may be overwhelmed using it for the first few times. Direct your dog toward the ladder and help them climb out of the pool. It is an important skill to ensure your dog’s safety in the pool.
— Clean their ears. Be sure to dry your dogs’ ears after taking a dip. Many ear infections in dogs, especially ones with floppy ears, are caused by too much water and dampness. Dab your dog’s ears with a dry towel or use a blow dryer on cool to get rid of excess moisture.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC website at www.akc.org.