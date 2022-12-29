The new year is almost here, and with it will come many New Year’s resolutions. The new year is a great time to create positive changes, eliminate bad habits, and focus on your overall well-being. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of people keep their resolutions each year. Therefore, it’s essential that you set achievable goals and create a plan that will help you stick with them long-term.
Choose Healthy Goals and Create a Plan
According to a study by Cleveland Clinic, the most popular resolutions involve exercising more, losing weight, eating healthier and quitting smoking.
Whether you decide to make one of these your New Year’s resolution or choose something else entirely, here are some ways to increase your chances of long-term success.
Focus on adopting a new behavior
Research indicates that starting a new behavior is much easier than stopping an old one. If you resolve to eat healthier, start with a smaller goal of increasing your fruit and vegetable intake or drinking the recommended amount of water daily. This can be much easier to stick with than eliminating all sugar and processed foods from your diet at one time.
Set sustainable goals
Your resolution should involve an activity or behavior that you can do long-term. For example, a new fad diet or intense exercise regimen isn’t something most people can continue for long periods. You’ll have a better chance of success if you focus on small steps that ultimately help you reach your larger goal.
Be specific yet flexible
It’s essential to set small, realistic goals that are well-defined. Instead of resolving to exercise more, create a plan of walking for 20 minutes three times a week. Be flexible! If you find that 20 minutes is too much, start with 15 minutes. Being willing to adjust your goals can make you less likely to give up altogether.
Continue to build on healthy habits
Once you’ve adopted a healthy habit and made it a regular part of your routine, add something else to your regimen. For example, if you’re now successfully eating more fruits and vegetables or drinking more water, consider adding some form of physical activity to your daily habits. Or, if you’ve developed a regular exercise program, add small dietary changes.
Keep a journal
Keeping a journal can help you track your progress and keep you motivated. It’s also a great place to write about your successes and struggles. Write down reasons why you are working toward your goal and refer back to them when you feel unmotivated. This is also a great place to
jot down things that may be obstacles, such as stress from work or home life, and ways to cope with these issues more effectively.
Find a friend
Having the proper support can be one of the highest predictors of success. Enlist a family member, friend or professional health coach to help you stay on track. Finding someone willing to make similar resolutions with you can also make it more fun.
Put up reminders
With today’s hectic lifestyle, it’s easy to make resolutions and forget them when you get busy. Post reminders of your goals in areas you’ll be sure to see them, such as your bathroom mirror or your refrigerator door.
Don’t give up!
If you have a bad day or fall back into old habits, that doesn’t mean you failed! Start again tomorrow. It takes time to build new habits and routines, but persistence is key. As always, talk to your primary care provider before starting a new diet or exercise regimen to ensure it’s the right choice for you.
