How backyard chickens help build relationships with neighbors

My husband and I have been married for over 20 years and for many of those years I mentioned that I wanted backyard chickens. I envisioned many benefits: It would be good for the kids to learn responsibility in caring for them, we would never have to purchase eggs again, we would make money selling extra eggs, and they are such cute and fun pets to have.
Finally, around three years ago, we started a small backyard flock, and I learned the truth about having chickens. The kids don’t help much, chickens are temperamental egg layers, we don’t have extra eggs to sell, and we’ve spent way more money than we’ll ever make. Although they are cute and fun, having chickens is a lot of work. However, there is one benefit that I didn’t expect. Adding chickens to our family has been instrumental in meeting and building relationships with neighbors.
When we first built our coop and allowed chickens to free range the yard during the day, we had lots of neighbors stop by to visit the chickens. We met people we’d never had the opportunity to talk with before. Now, we have neighbors whose children love to come over to see the chickens, collect eggs, and give them a treat. On the off chance we have extra eggs, we gift them to our neighbors. Occasionally the flock will produce a rooster and we make the rounds to talk with our neighbors and warn them about any noise it might make, while reassuring them the rooster would be rehomed.
Owning backyard chickens isn’t for everyone, but it has been rewarding for our family and I would say our neighbors have enjoyed them as well. If you are thinking of starting your own backyard flock, make sure to do research on your local laws before you begin. From our flock to yours, have a wonderful holiday season!
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the third-floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.