WISE — A four-year member of the Wise County Sheriff’s Department has earned state recognition for his ability to ease tense situations and turn them into chances to help people instead of arresting them.
Deputy Dalton Cress has been named the Virginia Crisis Intervention Team Coalition’s CIT Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for performance in the first year after completing crisis intervention training in March 2020.
Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Cress — nicknamed “Moose” — came to the department in 2017 after working for the Pound and Wise police departments and had already gotten regional recognition in 2018 from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his work in helping keep impaired drivers from the area’s roadways.
Kilgore said Cress had shown interest in law enforcement work long before he became a police officer and deputy, participating in citizen ride-alongs with deputies to learn about their jobs.
Kilgore said Cress’ performance before the CIT training was a hint of things to come.
“Dalton was consistently observed displaying professionalism, maturity, and a compassion towards others that exceeds what may be expected from an officer with so few years in the profession,” Kilgore said. “In the world of law enforcement, Dalton understands that there are times a firm stance is appropriate and there are times that a more compassionate approach better serves the community and the individual.”
Cress’ existing skills and attitude combined with that training to help de-escalate three situations from possible violence or arrests.
In May 2020, Kilgore said, Cress had to deal with an intoxicated man scared of being arrested if he left his home. Cress found himself looking at a situation where it could be unsafe to enter the residence and with the man refusing to leave.
Cress applied his intervention training and skills to talk with the man and got him to agree to go to a treatment center, where the man got help to enter a detoxification program.
“This was quite an accomplishment,” Kilgore said, “as the subject remembered that Deputy Cress had arrested him in the past for driving while intoxicated and felt that he would again be arrested during this incident.”
Kilgore said Cress turned another situation — a homeless man reported as trespassing but stranded more than 50 miles from home — into a chance to help him and to get a friend to take him back to his community. After arriving at the scene, Cress talked with the man and determined that there was not a need for mental health intervention.
Kilgore said Cress checked with local agencies to find him some shelter and food and bought him food and drink while finding that help.
“The friend of the subject later contacted Deputy Cress to express his gratitude for treating the subject with compassion,” Kilgore said, “taking the time to listen to his friend, and not simply arresting him for trespassing.”
In April, Cress overheard a dispatch call about a person he remembered encountering in earlier domestic crisis calls. Kilgore said. That led to Cress getting permission to call and then go to the man’s home.
Cress found the man was not home, Kilgore said, but called him again. The man said he was “going to end it all” and hung up on Cress. Kilgore said Cress did not give up, contacting a department negotiator for help in saving the man, who called Cress back to say he wanted help.
Cress got the man, who was several counties away, to drive to a local sheriff’s office for help.
“After speaking to Deputy Cress, he knew that there was someone that cared about him and that is the reason he chose not to complete suicide,” Kilgore said.
“Dalton Cress is a shining example of the positive impact that CIT has had on the communities within Planning District One in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton,” Kilgore said.