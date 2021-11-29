Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian Academy middle school math teacher Patti Greene is the latest educator featured in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
TCA Head of School Britt Stone nominated her.
“I would like to nominate Mrs. Patti Greene for the Teacher Spotlight Award in the Kingsport Times News,” Stone said.
Greene has worked at Tri-Cities Christian School (TCCS) and Tri-Cities Christian Academy (TCA), the latter the new name of the school since Tri-Cities Christian joined the Lakeway Christian Schools family.
“Patti is a dedicated educator who has been in the teaching profession for 27 years. Twenty-three of those years have been with Tri-Cities Christian Academy and she is currently our middle school mathematics teacher,” Stone wrote. “Patti works very hard to make learning math fun for our middle school students.”
In addition, for this school year at TCA, each of the middle and high school students received a new laptop to enhance their studies.
“Patti took the time to integrate this new technology into each of her lesson plans and the students love it,” Stone said.
“Mrs. Greene has also been the recipient of both the 2003 ‘Teacher of the Year’ by a local church congregation and the 2018 ‘Teacher of the Year’ by the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post No. 2108,” Stone wrote.
Greene has taught since 1994 and graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in education. She also has taken several graduate level classes at ETSU.
She has taught grades two, four, five, six, seven, eight and nine. Her current teaching assignment is middle school math, Algebra 1 and Algebra 1 Honors.
“She also volunteers her time with various extracurricular activities including Honor Club Committee member, ACSI (Association of Christian Schools International) Subcommittee member, and after-school tutoring. We are blessed to have Mrs. Greene as a part of wonderful faculty here at TCA.”
