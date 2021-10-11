Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — English teacher Casey Martin, a 13-year veteran of the faculty at Sullivan East High School, is in this week’s Times News Teacher Spotlight.
East Principal Andy Hare nominated Martin, who is a Level 5 teacher (on a scale of 1 to 5), a mother and a foster parent.
“Casey is a graduate of Sullivan East High School and Virginia Intermont. She has been teaching for 13 years at Sullivan East as an ELA (English language arts) teacher,” Hare said. “She teaches 9th and 10th grade general English and 9th and 10th grade honors English. Additionally she teaches RTI (Response To Intervention) classes at Sullivan East.”
She also is an assistant graduation coordinator, Hare said.
“Ms. Martin, who has been a Level 5 teacher during her time at East, has an amazing relationship with her students. She is always prepared and uses student data to master the art of differentiated instruction with her students,” Hare said.
In addition, Hare said her care for her students does not end in the classroom.
“In addition to being the mother of two children, she and her husband are foster parents as well,” Hare said.
“She has been an example of servant leadership to everyone. She has personified through her action putting others’ needs ahead of her own,” Hare said. “We are blessed and honored to have Casey Martin as a teacher, mentor, and example of others at Sullivan East High School.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.